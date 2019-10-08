For the first time in more than a decade, Three Forks’ cross country team hosted a meet on Saturday.
There were only five teams that competed in the Headwaters Invitational at Headwaters Golf Course, but Wolves’ coach Tara Forsberg was excited about what will now be an annual event.
“It was an awesome meet,” she said. “Fast course and a lot of very happy runners.”
Three Forks was the only full squad on the boys side and finished with 15 points after placing four runners in the top 10. Freshman Jacob Ramsey led the charge by placing second in 18:15.
Devon Potts was sixth (19:19), Garrett Golding seventh (19:42), and Aden Lehr ninth (20:26) for the Wolves, who were rounded out by Dean Buchholz (12th, 20:35) and Jaron Berg (15th, 20:53).
West Yellowstone’s Blake Loomis won the meet in 18:03.
There were no full teams on the girls side and West Yellowstone’s Averie Parker won the meet with a time of 19:06, while teammate Julia Everest was second in 20:08.
The Wolves were led by Hannah Wilson, who placed third in 21:20. Lily Jones and Kodee Kolberg sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 22:00 and 22:02.
Three Forks returns to action Thursday at a meet in Helena.
Headwaters Invitational
(at Headwaters Golf Course)
Boys Results
Top 10: Blake Loomis, West Yellowstone, 18:03; Jacob Ramsey, Three Forks, 18:15; Hyrum Parke, Jefferson, 18:32; Logan Gilmore, Jefferson, 18:35; Devon Potts, Three Forks, 19:19; Garrett Golding, Three Forks, 19:42; Aden Lehr, Three Forks, 20:26; Dane Hoover, Whitehall, 20:27; Wyatt Fredson, Ennis, 20:29; Dean Buchholz, Three Forks, 20:35.
Girls Results
Top 10: Averi Parker, West Yellowstone, 19:06; Julia Everest, West Yellowstone, 20:08; Hannah Wilson, Three Forks, 21:20; Madison Loomis, Whitehall, 21:50; Katie Whitehurst, Whitehall, 21:50; Lily Jones, Three Forks, 22:00; Kodee Kolberg, Three Forks, 22:02; Laurynn Armstrong, Jefferson, 23:38; Macee Patritti, Whitehall, 23:42; Hailee Stiles, Jefferson, 26:16.