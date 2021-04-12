Through two long days of tennis, first-year Three Forks coach Janna Lauver was pleased with what she saw over the weekend in Great Falls.
The Wolves sent two different teams to the Simms Sing & Swing Invitational with the upperclassmen competing Friday and the underclassmen Saturday.
“Today was all gas and go and a huge improvement overall,” Lauver said after Friday’s action. “If the athletes were not competing they were watching and prepping for another match 20 minutes later, which made us learn faster and dig deep for endurance in matches.”
Three Forks competed against players from Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Chinook, Harlem and Fort Benton on Day 1.
In doubles, senior Paige Lear and freshman Sarah Christman finished 1-3 on the day, and notched their first victory of the season in a match against Harlem, 7-5.
Seniors Kinzee Howey and Katie Hayder also earned a victory against Fort Benton’s Sammy Vielleux and Ashley Wang, 6-4.
The duo finished 1-3, but were competitive throughout with a 6-2 loss to C-J-I’s Courtney Allen and Molley Nelson and 7-6 defeats against Chinook’s Jade Cecrle and Tylie Richman, and Fort Benton’s Hadley Cook and Hailey Wang.
“Katie Hayder and Kinzee Howey faced three tie-breaking matches,” noted Lauver.
In singles, Macie Jensen, Lauren Stone, and Chaylee Wester each earned a pair victories, while Alex Pierce won one of her matches.
“Alex Pierce, Lauren Stone, Macie Jensen and Chaylee Wester all saw huge improvements in their games,” said Lauver. “It was a really good day for growth and winning matches.”
On Day 2, the Wolves’ underclassmen competed against Fairfield and Townsend. The team’s lone victory came from the doubles team of Karen Williams and Jacqueline Rollyson. The freshmen defeated Townsend’s Cassidy Johnson and Sydney Forrey, 6-2.
Three Forks returns to action this weekend at the Choteau Invitational. The team’s top four singles players and top two doubles teams will participate.
Belgrade girls top West; boys lose twice on road
Belgrade’s tennis teams traveled to Billings Saturday for duals against Billings Skyview and Billings West.
The girls earned a split after beating West 5-3 and losing to Skyview 7-1. The boys lost to West 7-1 and Skyview 6-2.
Alexa Dryer, Jayda Brown and Halle Tolle each won singles matches for the girls against West, while Maliah Beauchanie and Alianza Zwang, and Emma McCormack and Lucy Waldeisen won doubles matches.
Dryer won in straight sets against Claire Finneman, 6-1, 6-2, as did Brown and Tolle, who beat Hayden Trost (6-4, 6-1) and Aidyn O’Connor (6-0, 6-3), respectively.
Maliah Beauchaine was the lone Panther to win a match against Skyview. The senior via a third set tie-breaker.
Coulter Thorn posted the lone singles victory for the boys against Skyview with a 5-7, 6-1 (10-4) win over Keaton Miller. The doubles team of Scott Poppe and Eric Lee also won via a tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-4 (11-9).
The lone victory against West came from JD Hoppe, who defeated Joel Townsend 6-1, 6-0.
Belgrade is back in action Friday hosting Butte, Helena and Helena Capital in duals.
Boys
Skyview 6, Belgrade 2
Singles: Coulter Thorn, Belgrade, def. Keaton Miller, 5-7, 6-1 (10-4); Chris Piccioni, Skyview, def. Quinn Gannon, 6-1, 2-6, (10-6); Tyler LaFever, Skyview, def. Kaden Jensen, 6-2, 6-4; Jaden Jones, Skyview, def., Cody Jensen, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: Scott Poppe/Eric Lee, Belgrade, def. Ridge Wohler/Tyler Pearson, 3-6, 6-4, (11-9); Ryan Senitte/Josh Abel, Skyview, def., Caleb Bergstrom/Andrew Simon, 6-1, 6-1; Gavin Jefferson/Brennen Wilson, Skyview, def., Kyler Van Garteren/Alex Tatarka, 6-3, 6-1; Caige Bjornstad/Braeden Patridge, Skyview, def., Cayden Gorrell/Andrew Allerdings, 6-0, 6-1.
Billings West 7, Belgrade 1
Singles: Jake Wassmer, West, d. Quinn Gannon, 6-1, 6-0; Dayton Magone, West, d. Coulter Thorn, 6-0, 6-1; JD Hoppe, Belgrade, d. Joel Townsend, 6-1, 6-0; Ben Walker, West, d. Kaden Jensen, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Kade Worthington/Carson Bruyere, West, d. Scott Poppe/Eric Lee, 6-1, 6-1; Trevin Collins/Isaac Hein, West, d. Caleb Bergstrom/Andrew Simon, 6-3, 6-3; Jason Ramirez/Tanner Wells, West, d. Kyler Van Garderen/Alex Tatarka, 6-1, 6-1; Joey Kazmierski/Abel Paulsen, West, d. Kody Jensen/Cayden Gorrell, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls
Skyview 7, Belgrade 1
Singles: Sarah Abeytu, Skyview, def., Jayda Brown, 6-1, 6-0; Malian Beauchaine, Belgrade, def., Luderitz, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8; Kassidy Abeytu, Skyview, def., Shae McCauley, 6-0, 6-4; Ava Williams, Skyview, def., Alaura Colarick, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ava Roe/Amine Bailey, Skyview, def., Alianza Zwang/Malian Beauchaine, 6-1, 6-4; Keera Bowers/Brooklynn Franco, Skyview, def., Payton Mancornal/Halle Tolley, 6-2, 7-6; Zoey Franco/Ashley Doney, Skyview, def., Hannah Ellsworth/Sami Dahlhauser, 6-2, 6-1; Tiann Lubkeman/Emilie Stubson, Skyview, def., Emma McCormack/Lucy Waldeisen, 6-0, 6-0.
Belgrade 5, Billings West 3
Singles: Alexa Dreyer, Belgrade d. Claire Finneman, 6-1, 6-2; Jayda Brown, Belgrade d. Hayden Trost, 6-4, 6-1; Brooke Mulvaney, West d. Payton Mancoronal, 6-2, 6-4; Halle Tolle, Belgrade d. Aidyn O’Connor, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Maliah Beauchanie/Alianza Zwang, Belgrade d. Samantha McDonald/Kate Finneman, 6-2, 7-5; Krissy Dringman/Madelyn Pierson, West d. Shae McCauley/Alana Cotarik, 6-2, 6-4; Emma McCormack/Lucy Waldeisen, Belgrade d. Lexi Poepping/Jaci Ludwig, 7-6, 6-4, 10-8; Cami Goodman/Lydia Phillips, West d. Hannah Ellsworth/Sami Dahlhauser, 7-6, 6-1.