BILLINGS — Terry Hauser wasn’t quite sure when it happened, the first possession or the second. But less than two minutes into Saturday night’s divisional championship game his star player exited the game.
Micaiah Hauser injured his right hand — his shooting hand — left the game, and then disappeared into the training room in a hallway at First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark.
By the time he returned with his hand taped at the start of the second quarter, Three Forks was trailing Lodge Grass by six in the finale of Southern B Divisional tournament. Micaiah Hauser managed to score 15 points, but it was clear he was favoring the hand.
“If you noticed every time he went to the rim he tried finishing with his left,” said coach Hauser. “He shot 2 of 7 from the free throw line.”
Micaiah Hauser left the game twice more and at one point was icing the hand on the end of the bench. It may not have mattered had he been at full strength, however, as Lodge Grass boasted four players in double figures en route to posting a 73-50 victory.
“Lodge Grass is a good team with him (playing),” said coach Hauser. “It’s just unfortunate luck. I wish we would have stayed healthy to see what happened. I think we would have battled them a little better.”
The Wolves (19-4) also competed without Dustin Dalke for a long stretch in the first half after the senior got into early foul trouble, and trailed 33-25 at halftime.
While Micaiah Hauser, who averaged more than 30 points per game at the district tournament, was not at full strength, Owen Long picked up the slack. The sophomore shot 5 of 10 from behind the arc en route to tallying a game-high 22 points.
“Owen had a heck of game. Zach Pitcher had a heck of a game,” said coach Hauser. “Mason Shively comes off the bench and plays really good. It just wasn’t quite enough.”
Lodge Grass (19-4) stretched an 11-point lead to begin the fourth quarter to 18 with 3:56 remaining in the contest, and then cemented the victory with back-to-back dunks by Damon Gros Ventre down the stretch. The 6-foot-5 senior finished with a team-high 19 points.
“Lodge Grass played really good and hit some shots,” said coach Hauser. “If we would have had a few more shots fall, or our whole lineup healthy, maybe it would be a different story.”
While the tournament concluded on a sour note for the Wolves, they are headed back to state for a third consecutive season. But with just three days to prepare, coach Hauser was unsure about the severity of the injury of his senior guard’s hand.
“Micaiah probably won’t go real hard in practice, so it’ll give (other) guys an opportunity,” said coach Hauser. “If nothing else, it’ll help us out for next year. Get guys some experience.”