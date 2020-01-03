THREE FORKS — They have a fierce rivalry on the hardcourt. But on the wrestling mat, Manhattan and Three Forks have found a kindred spirit.
The programs are beginning just their third season, and both are learning the ropes in similar fashion. While Three Forks had wrestling in the early 1980’s, it had been dormant for more than 30 years before being revived in 2017.
Still, as is the case for Manhattan, it’s brand new to the school, athletes, parents and students.
“Manhattan, they’re kind of right with us. Been the same amount of time and we’re both new teams,” third-year Three Forks coach Nye Howey said. “I think this can grow into something pretty big going back and forth between the schools, and Manhattan and Three Forks are kind of rivals anyway. When it comes to wrestling we don’t have that rivalry per se, but that Manhattan-Three Forks rivalry is there.”
Thursday they met in Three Forks for the first-ever dual between the teams. While it was a friendly atmosphere, first-year Manhattan coach Patrick Hutchins also hopes it develops into a longtime rivarly.
“I think it’s good for the sport. Anything that we can do to get parents and family into it is a good thing,” he said. “We want to win every match that we go out and wrestle in, but we are also kind of making this a Gallatin Valley community in terms of wrestling too. So we’re tying to coordinate with Three Forks on a lot of things and try to practice with them.
“While there is the rivalry, and we certainly like that image for getting fans into it and everything, we’re sort of on the same team so to speak.”
Coaches plan to hold joint practices in the near future, and if Thursday was any indication, the teams are evenly matched. They battled to a 36-36 tie before it was determined that Three Forks won via a tie-breaker, 37-36.
The dual took just 15 minutes to complete as seven of the 13 weights were open, including a double forfeit at 285. Of the contested matches, all ended in a pin and only one made it to the second period.
Manhattan’s Colin Siphakis, Jackson Blomgren, Garrit Weeda, and Cyrus Richardson each posted first round pins at 145, 152, 160, and 170, respectively. Siphakis had the quickest pin of the night at 49 seconds.
“One think I liked is when we got somebody on their back they didn’t get off their back,” said Hutchins. “So we need to continue with that, ending things when we have a chance.”
The only match that went into the second period was at 132. Three Forks’ Levi Wagner built an 8-0 lead after the first period before pinning Porter Blanchard at the 2:24 mark.
“Levi Wagner wrestled really tough tonight,” said Howey. “He’s really solid for a freshman.”
There were also two exhibition matches, which were both won by the Tigers. Cyrus Richardson pinned Jesse Eide at the 2:47 mark, while Forrest Fairbanks pinned Sam Schade in 1:47.
“Out of my 11 guys we have eight freshmen, so we’re really young. That’s exciting for the future,” said Howey. “Just getting this guys to learn the ropes and everything and we’re growing, so it’s going to be great.”
Three Forks is back in action this weekend at a tournament in Bozeman, while Manhattan will compete in a tournament in Columbus on Saturday.
Three Forks 37, Manhattan 36
103 - Jeff Klompien, TF, won by forfeit. 113 - Will McDonnell, TF, won by forfeit. 120 - Chase Kirkland, TF, won by forfeit. 126 - Dylan Kamps, TF, won by forfeit. 132 - Levi Wagner, TF, pin Porter Blanchard, 2:24. 138 - Man won by forfeit. 145 - Coltin Siphakis, Man, pin Sam Schade, :49. 152 - Jackson Blomgren, Man, pin Jesse Edie, 1:00. 160 - Garrit Weeda, Man, pin Byron Hay, 1:42. 170 - Cyrus Richardson, Man, pin Kace Eriksson, 1:42. 182 - Kale Arthun, Man, won by forfeit. 205 - Domanic Labonte, TF, won by forfeit. 285 - Open.