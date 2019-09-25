Caden Meier tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and Trey Johannes ran for two more, to lead Columbus to a 32-0 Southern B victory against Three Forks Friday night.
It was the third consecutive loss to begin the season for the Wolves, who are still seeking their first points of the season. They were also shut out by Powell County, 33-0, and Manhattan, 47-0.
Tommy Campbell got Columbus on the scoreboard with a 60-yard run, and then Colby Martinez stretched it to 12-0 after scoring on a 60-yard reception from Meier. The Cougars took a 20-0 lead into halftime after Trey Stampfel scored on a 17-yard catch and then Meier ran in the two-point conversion.
Columbus (1-2, 1-2) capped the scoring in the third quarter when Johannes scored on runs of 13 and 1 yards. Both two-point conversions failed.
Three Forks (0-3, 0-2) will try to get on the scoreboard Friday when it hosts Big Timber in another conference game. The contest will highlight a week’s worth of homecoming activities.
Big Timber (1-3, 0-2) is coming off a 25-0 conference loss to Jefferson. The Herders are averaging 10.3 points per game, while allowing 31.8.
Columbus 32, Three Forks 0
Three Forks 0 0 0 0 - 0
Columbus 12 8 12 0 - 32
First quarter
Col - Tommy Campbell 60 run (pass failed)
Col - Colby Martinez 60 pass from Caden Meier (pass failed)
Second quarter
Col - Trey Stampfel 17 pass from Meier (Meier run)
Third quarter
Col - Trey Johannes 13 run (pass failed)
Col - Johannes 1 run (pass failed)