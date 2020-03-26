Micaiah Hauser has always planned to remain within the borders on Montana following graduation. He made sure that will happen Wednesday.
The Three Forks standout signed to play basketball at Montana State University-Northern, a Frontier Conference program in Havre.
“They gave me a really good offer and the coach just really seems interested and invested more than the rest,” Hauser said. “Just want to go somewhere where I guess I’m wanted.”
Hauser looked at several Frontier Conference programs in the state, including the University of Providence, as well as Dawson Community College. It wasn’t an easy decision because college campuses are currently closed do to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
“It was hard because I couldn’t go see any campuses,” said Hauser. “Most I could do was just talk with the coaches. I didn’t get to meet with any of them really.”
Hauser earned All-State honors this past season after leading District 5B in scoring with 18.1 points per game and shooting 73.5 percent from the free throw line. He led the Wolves to a 20-5 record and appearance in the semifinals at the state Class B tournament.
The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 33 points per game during the District 5B Tournament in leading the Wolves to their first title in a decade. Hauser then averaged 18.6 at the divisional tournament — Three Forks finished as the runnerup — and 13.5 in two games at state before the tournament was cut short due to the pandemic.
“I am excited for my nephew. He’s got in a lot of work in weight room and gym,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “Excited to see what the future holds. I think it will be a great four or five years.
“I’m excited because I can watch a lot of his games at Tech, Carroll, Western, Rocky and Great Falls.”
Three Forks reached the state tournament in each of the past three seasons, and Micaiah Hauser was a key component to that success.
He displayed his grit and determination this past season, playing the final three games of the season with an injured shooting hand after fracturing a knuckle less than two minutes into the divisional championship game.
“It’s healing up good,” he said, adding it’s a four-week recovery process.
MSU-Northern finished with a 20-12 record this past season, including a loss to Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho) in the first round of the Frontier Conference Tournament.
The Lights are coached by Shawn Huse, who is the winningest coach in program history and has 11 20-win seasons in 18 years at the helm.
“I’ve know coach Huse since I was in high school when he was recruiting me. Great coach and even better father, husband and mentor,” said coach Hauser. “He has had a ton of success there. Always in the top three or four every year and their gym is always packed. I remember it was the toughest place to go on the road and try and win."
Micaiah Hauser admitted he doesn’t know a lot about the program without the opportunity of a campus visit, but is excited about the opportunity.
“I know they lost their point guard,” he said. “So hopefully I could end up playing (right away), but I haven’t done a whole lot of research."