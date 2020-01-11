THREE FORKS — Mike Sauvageau noted his team has relied on its defense thus far, and that was the case again Friday night.
Three Forks did not allow a field goal in the first quarter and led wire-to-wire in a 54-42 District 5B victory against Manhattan.
“That’s kind of what’s been keeping us in games so far is our defensive pressure,” Sauvageau said. “So that was a good start to the game, set a good tone.”
The Wolves (3-3, 2-0) began the contest with a 3-pointer by Kinzee Howey and scored the first seven points. They led 10-1 after the first quarter, and didn’t allow a field goal until Ella Halverson scored seven seconds into the second quarter.
It was the second consecutive game Manhattan got off to a sluggish start, and although they trimmed the deficit to six a couple of times, the slow start proved costly.
“We dug ourselves a hole right away in the first quarter. We won the second quarter and we were tied in the fourth quarter as far as points go,” Tigers coach Mikal Herron said. “We have to come out ready to play and take care of the ball.”
Manhattan (3-5, 0-4) got within 12-6 early in the second quarter on a bucket by Hallie Hemenway. But the Wolves stretched the lead to 13 at the midway point after getting a boost off the bench from Ashlyn Swenson.
The sophomore buried back-to-back 3’s to give Three Forks a 19-6 lead, and then connected on back-to-back shots in the third quarter for a 36-22 lead after the Tigers had closed to within eight.
The sophomore, who finished with 12 points, was scheduled to play two quarters in the junior varsity game, but wasn’t feeling well. Sauvageau said that after she ate some food and took a nap before the varsity game, she felt better.
“Snuck her in for a couple minutes at a time and she was open and she hit some shots,” he said. “I’ve been watching her do it all summer and all fall, so it’s nice to see her do it in a game.”
Manhattan never got closer than 10 in the fourth quarter, and struggled throughout the contest with turnovers.
“That’s something that we have to get figured out,” said Herron. “We have to figure out how to replicate the same kind of pressure in practice so that we are constantly practicing against it. But there were a lot unforced errors too. We threw the ball away … so we have to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”
Breanna Bloch led all scorers with 16 points, while overall nine players scored for the Wolves.
“Brea Bloch had probably the best game of her career,” said Sauvageau. “She was all over the floor and played good defense, got rebounds, and I know that’s a career-high for points. So that’s another positive sign and we had a lot of positives come out of this game.”
The Tigers were led by 12 points from Olleca Severson, while Halverson added nine.
Three Forks is back in action Saturday with another conference game at Townsend, while Manhattan travels to Big Timber Jan. 16.
Three Forks 54, Manhattan 42
Manhattan 1 17 8 16 - 42
Three Forks 10 14 14 16 - 54
MANHATTAN (3-5) - Amy Grevious 0 0-0 0, Madeline Severson 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin 2 0-0 6, Olleca Severson 6 0-0 12, Ariah Carrier 0 2-2 2, Pralie Duffin 1 0-0 2, Jasmine Grossman 1 2-2 4, Ella Halvorson 3 3-5 9, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 1 1-2 3, Hallie Hemenway 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-11 42.
THREE FORKS (3-3) - Kinzee Howey 1 2-4 5, Keaton Lynn 2 0-4 4, Lily Jones 0 2-4 2, Erin Welter 3 0-0 6, Kendall Lynn 1 3-5 5, Jayden Woodland 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Swenson 4 0-0 12, Katie Hayder 0 0-0 0, Peyton Page 1 0-1 2, Breanna Bloch 6 4-6 16. Totals: 19 11-24 54.
3-point goals: Man 2 (S. Duffin 2), TF 5 (Swenson 4, Howey 1).