Coy Cohenour and Brayden Linville each remained unbeaten over the weekend in leading Three Forks to a 10th place finish at the Western B/C Divisional in Cut Bank.
The Wolves finished with 119 points among 24 teams with Cohenour winning the 160-pound title and Linville 103. The duo improved to 16-0 and 18-0, respectively.
Cohenour won three of his four matches by fall, including a pin of Superior/Alberton’s Hunter Haskins in 4:58. Linville also pinned three of his opponents, including Jefferson’s Leo Anderson in the finals in 1:53.
Overall, Three Forks qualified six wrestlers for state with Levi Wagner placing third at 138, Cole Rogers fifth at 103, Chace Kirkland sixth at 126, and Dylan Kamps seventh at 145. The top eight in eight weight class advanced to state, which will be held Friday and Saturday in Shelby.
Manhattan, which placed 19th with 46 points, had two wrestlers qualify for state in Mathias Holen and Cyrus Richardson at 285 and 160, respectively.
“Cyrus had a difficult weekend and was battling a few personal things, but still qualified. I am confident that he will bounce back for a good showing at state,” Tigers head coach Patrick Hutchins said. “Mathias wrestled very solidly in each one of his bouts and laid to rest any uncertainty as to whether he is a force to be reckoned with at heavyweight.”
Holen finished with a 5-1 record, while Richardson was 3-3.
Hutchins was also pleased with the rest of team, which is comprised mostly of newcomers.
“Our first-year wrestlers battled hard and got very close, in some instances, to qualifying. But it is tough, especially with the new superdivisions, for first-year wrestlers, in their weight classes in particular, to put together a qualification to state,” he said. “I’m very pleased with the effort that they all put in and I think they should be proud of the growth that they made in less than one full high school wrestling season.”
Luke Meeker notched a win at 145, while Sage Ellison added a victory at 170.
“We are looking forward to getting back in the room and building on what has been a good regular season,” said Hutchins.
Jefferson won the team title with 175 points, while Whitehall was second with 169.5. Cut Bank rounded out the top three with 148.
Western B-C Divisional
(at Cut Bank High School)
Team scores: Jefferson 175, Whitehall 169.5, Cut Bank 148, Fairfield-Augusta 137.5, Thompson Falls-Noxon 136.5, Florence-Carlton 132, Eureka 122.5, Plains-Hot Springs 121, Simms 121, Three Forks-Ennis 119, Bigfork 101, Cascade 72, Anaconda 71, Choteau 70, Conrad 61.5, Townsend 58, Superior-Alberton 53, Shelby 49, Manhattan 46, St. Ignatius-Charlo 46, Arlee 28, Deer Lodge 6, Valier 4, Darby 0.
Individual order of finish
103: Brayden Linville, TF-E; Leo Anderson, Jef; Logan Van Dyke, Con; Traic Fainter, Big; Cole Rogers, TF-E; Richard Schmidt, CB; Bradin Murphy, CB; Kody Dillard, St. I-C.
113: Nathan Blodnich, Ana; Dylan Mikesell, Jef; Christian Davis, Jef; Jacob Prescott, F-C; Poncho Ibanez, Eur; Christian Miller, Ana; Max Giles, F-A; Kaven Krapf, CB.
120: Steven Schubarth, Sim; Layne Carter, F-A; Decker Milender, S-A; Jacob Schultze, P-HS; Drew Carey, P-HS; Angus Anderson, Big; Dayton Brown, Jef; Kierrin Rooney, CB.
126: Kyle Durden, Eur; Miguel Ramos, F-A; Dayne Sullivan, Sim; Stephen Schultze, P-HS; Peter Carey, P-HS; Chase Kirkland, TF-E; Dane Hover, Whit; Isaiah Fields, St. I-C.
132: Trae Thilmony, TF-N; Gunnar Smith, Eur; Tommy Sawyer, Ana; Dawson Powers, WHi; David Schultze, P-HS; Ryder Nollan, Big; Jeffery Colesworthy, Cho; Chase Evans, She.
138: Roper Mycke, Con; Riley Richtmyer, Tow; Levi Wagner, TF-E; John Armstrong, Jef; Adyn Meinzen, F-C; Kanon Branch, CB; McCoy Banner, F-A; Michael Leach, Sim.
145: Eli Ratliff, TF-N; Mathew Larson, CB; Colt Crawford, Arl; Trentin Walker, Whit; Jace Oxarart, Jef; Shelton Woll, Big; Dylan Kamps, TF-E; Brady Barnhill, Con.
152: Dallen Hoover, Whit; Johnny Chamberlin, F-C; Ty Curry, CB; Shane Reishus, TF-N; Canyon Sargent, ST. I-C; Same Lane, Tow; Kaide Kindler, Cho; Vaughn Pendlay, Big.
160: Coy Coyenhour, TF-E; Hunter Haskins, S-A; Miles Hoerauf, Whit; Max Hannum TF-N; Miguel Perez, F-A; Cyrus Richardson, Man; Eli Schreher, Cas; Percy Bechtold, Cho.
170: Austin Vanek, CB; Kyle Denny, Whit; Connor Sawyer, Cas; Joseph Ferrier, Big; Cael Giles, F-A; Aidan Tollefson, F-C; Jesse Uski, P-HS; Josh Baldwin, TF-N.
182: Dane Chojnacky, TF-N; Cameron Brusven, She; Braeden Jones, Jef; Colyn Johnson, Eur; Peter Johnson, SIm; Dalla Blair, F-C; Bryant Mertz, She; Deago Hostetler, St. I-C.
205: Lane Hinderager, Sim; Kolter Bouma, F-A; Carter Morgan, Cho; Luke Maki, F-C; James DuBois, Whit; Johnny Fehr, Eur; Isaac Bjorge, Big; Bryce Lohman, Con.
285: Caden Crowell, Cas; Leo Scafeni, Whit; Mathias Holen, Man; Jeremy Gallagher, CB; Matt Riehl, Jef; Mckay Young, F-C; Riley Hume, Eur; Tucker Smith, DL.