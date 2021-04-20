LIVINGSTON — When the 2020 track and field season was canceled due to the pandemic, it was a devastating blow to Jasmyn Murphy.
A three-sport athlete at Three Forks, track is her first love. So Murphy and her father, Jason, made sure she was able to keep the competitive juices flowing by organizing a statewide virtual season.
Murphy trained with a family friend, a collegiate track athlete, in the spring and over the summer, and focused on block starts, strides and form.
“That definitely helped me a lot,” Murphy, a junior, said. “I got a lot stronger since freshman season.”
The virtual season was a success, and the fruits of that labor are already paying off this spring for Murphy.
Murphy won four events recently at a meet in Livingston and has already pre-qualified for state in the long jump with a leap of 16-feet, 4-inches.
“My goal is to reach all of my PR’s,” she said. “So I’ve already done that in long jump.”
Had she not scratched in an earlier meet, Murphy would have also pre-qualified for state in the triple jump.
Friday, at another meet in Livingston, Murphy opted not to compete in the long jump to work on her other events. She won the 300 hurdles (50.96) and tied for first in the triple jump (32-00) with Morgan Fairchild of Shields Valley.
Murphy added a third place finish in the 200 with a time of 27.46 — her goal is to break the 27-second mark — and did not place in the high jump after failing to clear 4-feet, 6-inches.
“I would like to get to state in all of my events. To win in some of them and possibly place would be great too,” Murphy said. “I definitely want to at least place in all my events, but I’m really hoping I can win in the 300 and triple jump or long, one of those.”
To accomplish those goals, Murphy has been focusing on the little things. She’s been making her strides “stronger and longer” in the triple and long jumps, and perfecting her starts in the sprints and hurdles.
“For running I’m focusing on my block starts because that has always been a struggle for me,” Murphy said. “And then hurdle form for 300 hurdles, I’m getting it down pretty good, but I just need little things to critique it more.”
While Murphy plans to compete at the collegiate level, she noted that academics come first. That will play a factor in what program she chooses when college coaches come calling.
“I’m just kind of waiting to see what I’ll be offered,” said Murphy. “Because schools have only seen my freshman times. I’ve definitely improved since then.”
In the meantime, Murphy is enjoying her time back on the track following a lost season.
“It’s fun,” she said. “I would say one of the best things about track is the atmosphere with your teammates. We’re all just chill, there’s no drama or anything like that, we’re just all kind of doing our own thing, which I really appreciate that part of it.”
Murphy’s performance helped the Wolves place sixth in the team standings at the Park High Invitational with 55.5 points. Manhattan won with 122, while Manhattan Christian was third (94).
Manhattan was led by double winner Olleca Severson. The senior cleared 8-feet to win the pole vault and posted the top time in the 400 (1:03.30).
The Tigers also boasted winners in Rylee Cameron (800, 2:43.96), Hallie Hemenway (1,600, 5:40.27), and Madeline Severson (HJ, 5-00). Athletes were limited in their events, however, with another meet looming Saturday.
“Although I really don’t like having two meets in a week, let alone back to back days, it was an opportunity for the kids to experience something similar to a two-day meet, like state,” Manhattan head coach John Sillitti said.
Manhattan Christian was led by Jadyn VanDyken, who posted personal bests en route to winning the 100 (13.18) and 200 (26.81). The sophomore also ran a leg on each winning relay and was third in the triple jump (31-05.50).
The sprint relay posted a time of 53.98, while the mile relay finished in 4:23.39.
“I’m really proud of how the girls mile relay team performed under pressure and competed against other strong teams,” Eagles head coach Laura Arthun said. “I’m looking forward to even better competition and the opportunity to see them shine.”
Christian’s other individual winner was Alexis DeVries in the 100 hurdles (17.76). The sophomore also ran legs on the relays and placed third in the pole vault (7-06) and fifth in the 400 (1:08.91).
Manhattan’s boys won the meet with 117 points, while Manhattan Christian was fourth with 81 and Three Forks fifth with 64.
The Tigers won three events with individual victories by Michael Swan in the 200 (22.91) and Wyatt Barney in the 800 (2:04.07). They both ran a leg on the mile relay, which won in 3:40.20.
Swan also placed second in the 200 (11.62) and long jump (19-06.25).
Matt Kenney and Oren Arthun were victorious for Christian in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively. Kenney edged teammate Devan Walhof to win in 4:51.00, while Arthun posted a time of 10:33.03 to finish more than a minute ahead of Three Forks’ Beau Johnson.
Nathan Adams contributed runner up finishes in the pole vault (9-00) and high jump (5-04).
Tebarek Hill was third in the 100 and fourth in the 200, while Willem Kimm was fourth (35-07) in the shot put and Logan Heidema fifth (35-01).
“The men’s team is just beginning to find their stride,” said coach Arthun. “We have several athletes who are entirely new to track and field and many who are still finding their events. I’m looking forward to seeing how they continue to develop. It’s exciting to see their progress from meet to meet.”
Three Forks’ lone winner was Jacob Buchignani in the 100 (56.57).
Manhattan’s girls won the Townsend Invitational Saturday with 111 points, while the boys were second behind the host Bulldogs with 99.5.
Madeline Severson led the Tigers with victories in the 400 (1:03.5) and high jump (5-01), while Olleca won the pole vault at 8-feet, 6-inches.
Jaiden Freese added a personal best in winning the shot put (31-02.50).
“Our throwers got a decent number of throws in because they threw both days and most of them made finals on Saturday, so they got some much needed competition,” said Sillitti. “That particular event group improved a lot this week.”
The boys had two winners in Payden Cantalupo and Luke Meeker, who posted times of 5:12.1 and 10:51.5 in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively. Barney was second the 200 (23.5) and 400 (50.5).
“Since several of the kids only had one or two events each day, they had a little more time to cheer on teammates and a couple of them stepped up to help run a field event,” said Sillitti. “It felt like our team came together a little more this weekend because of the back to back meets and the way it played out. I could feel them getting closer as a group and becoming more invested in each other instead of being so focused on their own events. That will help us as much as anything moving forward.”
