Ever since that tough start in the first half against Huntley Project in the season opener, Three Forks has dominated its opponents.
The Wolves won their fourth consecutive game Friday night after tallying a season high point total. Led by three players in double figures, Three Forks pulled away in the second half to beat Jefferson 76-61 in a District 5B contest.
The victory extended the team’s winning streak to four and it’s the fourth time in five games the Wolves have scored 60 or more points.
“We got some kids that can put the ball in the hoop. We got some shooters on the outside,” noted Three Forks coach Terry Hauser. “Dustin (Dalke) scores well inside. Yeah, we’re playing good right now.”
Dalke scored a game-high 20 points to lead Three Forks, while Owen Long had 19 and Micaiah Hauser added 18.
“Micaiah and Dustin scored a lot again for us,” noted coach Hauser. “Owen Long stepped up. He had 19 tonight, so he played really well and helped us out.”
Three Forks (4-1, 1-0) jumped out to a 24-10 lead after eight minutes of play, but stumbled a bit in the second quarter. The Panthers tallied 22 points in the frame to trim the deficit to 41-32 at halftime.
“They scored 22 points on us in the second quarter. Cut it within nine,” said coach Hauser. “Our defense, we weren’t talking, weren’t communicating, letting them get penetration, so they cut it close. Second half we cut off the penetration, talked a little bit better and communicated.”
The Wolves regrouped in the second half led by Dalke, Long and Micaiah Hauser. The trio combined for 21 of the team’s 26 points in the third quarter.
“Just moved the ball well and scored well,” said Hauser. “As you could see we had 76 points. I don’t know how many we had in the third quarter, but we put up a lot of points. Our offense is doing well.”
The Wolves finished with seven 3-pointers in the contest led by three from Micaiah Hauser, who scored 11 of his points in the first quarter.
Three Forks returns to action Jan. 10 hosting Manhattan in another conference game. Then the Wolves to travel to Townsend Jan. 11.
Three Forks girls survive tough shooting night
Points were at a premium Friday night in a District 5B clash between Three Forks and Jefferson.
Both teams struggled to generate a consistent offensive attack, although Three Forks did just enough to post a 33-27 victory.
“Not a very good shooting game,” Wolves coach Mike Sauvageau said. “But we’ll take it. We needed a win.”
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Three Forks and was the first win against a Class B opponent.
“Both teams had good looks,” noted Sauvageau. “Nobody shot the ball very well tonight. Both teams were pressing each other, so it was a battle.”
The Wolves (2-3, 1-0) led 8-6 after the first quarter and 21-8 at halftime. But they struggled in the second half and missed several bunnies. Sauvageau felt his team should have scored in the high 40’s or low 50’s.
“We had good looks. We just didn’t shoot very well tonight,” he added. “We were 12 of 28 at the free
throw line. That’s about the way we shot in the field as well.”
Senior point guard Kendall Lynn scored a game-high nine points for the Wolves and was key in handling Jefferson’s pressure.
“Lily Jones had a nice game. Peyton Page did alright,” said Sauvageau. “Kendall kinda of was our savoir getting the ball down the floor under their pressure.”
Jones and Page combined for seven points in the victory, while Breanna Bloch had six and Kinzee Howey added five.
“I think we had eight or nine girls score, which is nice,” said Sauvageau. “We just need to get a little more scoring out of a few of them.”
Jefferson (2-2, 1-2) was led Dakota Edmisten and Lauryn Armstrong, who each scored six points..
The Panthers competed without Rachel VanBlaricom, who sat out with a foot injury. The sophomore averaged 16.1 points per game a year and is leading the team in scoring through four games this season as well.
“She didn’t play, so that hurt them a little bit,” said Sauvageau. “She’s their leading scorer.”
Three Forks returns to action Jan. 10 hosting Manhattan in another conference game. Then the Wolves to travel to Townsend Jan. 11.
Boys
Three Forks 76, Jefferson 61
Three Forks 24 17 26 9 - 76
Jefferson 10 22 13 16 - 61
THREE FORKS (4-1) - Trenton Nimick 0 1-2 1, Micaiah Hauser 7 1-1 18, Owen Long 7 4-5 19, Zach Pitcher 1 0-0 3, Dustin Dalke 9 1-2 20, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Tyler Williams 2 0-0 5, Austin Allen 3 2-4 8, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Devon Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 1 0-0 2, Zane Hansen 0 0-0 0, Antonio Boggio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 9-14 76.
JEFFERSON (1-4) - B. Morris 0 2-4 2, J. Yanzick 2 0-0 6, Avery Stiles 4 3-5 13, J. Visser 1 0-1 2, T. Harrington 2 0-1 5, C. Coate 0 0-0 0, J. Williams 3 1-1 7, T. McMaster 4 0-2 8, L. Eckmann 0 0-0 0, J. Genger 1 0-0 2, D. Nygaard 8 0-0 16. Totals 15 6-14 61.
3-point goals: TF 7 (Hauser 3, Long 1, Pitcher 1, Williams 1), Jeff 5 (Yanzick 2, Stiles 2, Harrington 1).
Girls
Three Forks 33, Jefferson 27
Three Forks 8 13 7 5 - 33
Jefferson 6 2 9 10 - 27
THREE FORKS (2-3) - Kinzee Howey 2 1-2 5, Keaton Lynn 1 0-1 2, Lily Jones 2 0-0 4, Erin Welter 0 0-2 0, Kendall Lynn 2 5-8 9, Jayden Woodland 0 1-4 1, Ashlynn Swenson 1 0-0 3, Jasmyn Murphy 0 0-0 0, Breanna Bloch 1 4-8 6, Peyton Page 1 1-3 3. Totals: 10 12-28 33.
JEFFERSON (2-2) - Emma Grorge 1 0-3 2, Dakota Edmisten 2 1-1 6, Lauryn Armstrong 2 2-4 6, Grace Alexander 1 0-0 2, Sam Zody 0 0-1 0, Becca Nelson 0 0-0 0, Ashton Oxarart 0 1-2 1, Hailee Stile 0 0-0 0, Mykale Edmiston 1 0-1 2, Abbie Youde 0 0-0 0, Grace Jones 2 0-1 4, Olivia Lyon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 4-13 27.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Swenson), Jeff 1 (D. Edmisten).