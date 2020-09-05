It hadn’t happened since 2018, but Three Forks finally tasted victory Friday night. The Wolves routed Deer Lodge on the road in their season opener, 36-12, to snap an 11-game losing streak.
“I thought our kids competed very hard on both sides of the ball,” second-year Three Forks coach Connor Sullivan said. “I was pleased with energy and effort they gave.”
Scoring plays and statistics were unavailable, but Sullivan noted the effort of several players on both sides of the ball.
“I thought our receivers played well, especially Austin Allen,” Sullivan said. “He’s a play maker and made some huge plays last night. Levi Wagner, our running back, got the ground game going and ran the ball hard.
“Owen Long, our quarterback, got into a rhythm after a few hiccups to start the game and I was happy to see him execute the offense. Going into week two I want to see he how progresses from his first read to second and third.
“Defensively Walker Page was an animal along with Dylan Kamps getting in the back field all night.”
The Wolves will host Manhattan in their home opener Sept. 11.
“Overall, it was great to see the kids compete again and to get a win,” Sullivan said. “Now we need to have a good week of practice and get ready for Manhattan.”