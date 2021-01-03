THREE FORKS – It wasn’t anything Terry Hauser didn’t already know about his team. Three Forks’ fifth-year coach expected a rally despite a tough start.
The Wolves trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, and 14 in the second, before rallying to get within four late in the contest. But Columbus managed to hang on for a 60-51 non-conference victory Saturday in the season opener for each team.
“I knew they had it in them and I told them that,” Hauser said. “Nerves, new team. I think we did the same thing last year. I think we were down by 30.”
It was the first significant varsity action for all but two players, and the Cougars took advantage of their inexperience in the first half. Powered by a 10-0 run in the second quarter, Columbus took a 33-21 lead into halftime.
“They were nervous, so their minds weren’t in it,” said Hauser. “They weren’t focused and I kind of expected that.”
Three Forks got within 50-46 on a bucket by Owen Long, and then 53-49 after Jacob Buchignani banked in a 3 with 1:07 remaining in the contest. But the Cougars secured the victory by making 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch.
“Everything’s new, it’s a process and I was really proud of them coming out in that second half and battling, and doing the things they’re coached to do,” said Hauser.
The Wolves’ Austin Allen led all scorers with 22 points. The 6-foot-3 forward tallied 15 of his points in the second half.
Buchignani and Long each finished with 12 points. Colby Martinez led Columbus with 21.
“I was just glad they battled back in the second half, mainly for confidence going in against Manhattan,” said Hauser.
Three Forks opens conference play at Manhattan Friday and then hosts Townsend Saturday.
“This is a good team to play before them because they have a lot of guards too,” said Hauser. “They shot the ball well tonight and that’s what Manhattan’s going to do.”
Columbus 60, Three Forks 51
Columbus 18 15 11 16 - 60
Three Forks 10 11 14 16 - 51
COLUMBUS (1-0) - Chase Anderson 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Daniels 4 1-2 12, Cash Kramer 0 0-0 0, Colby Martinez 8 3-6, 21, Caden Meier 1 1-2 3, Cale Chamberlin 4 6-8 15, Mason Meier 2 0-0 5, Dan Vanek 0 0-0 0, Matt Ivankovich 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 11-18 60.
THREE FORKS (0-1) - Austin Allen 9 4-4 22, Jacob Buchignani 5 0-0 12, Owen Long 5 0-0 12, Walker Page 1 1-4 3, Devon Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Collin Stone 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-8 51.
3-point goals: Col 5 (Martinez 2, Daniels 1, Chamberlin 1, Meier 1), TF 4 (Buchignani 2, Long 2).