After reaching the state tournament in each of the past three years, including the semifinals a year ago, Three Forks will be rebuilding around a pair of veterans this season.
Fifth-year head coach Terry Hauser noted it will be an entirely new look team and coaching staff as all of his assistants are new. Thus, it may take a while for things to gel when the season begins Jan. 2.
“It’s going to be a process. It’s going to be a rebuilding year for a little bit,” Hauser said. “I think we’ll be competitive towards the end of the year, but we might take a few bumps along the road initially to get going.”
Eight seniors graduated from last year’s 20-5 team, including Micaiah Hauser. The 5-foot-11 guard led District 5B in scoring with 18.1 points per game en route to earning All-State honors, and he’ll be a huge void to fill.
“He’s a tough one to really replace. I don’t know if you replace a guy like that,” coach Hauser said of his nephew. “We didn’t have to run a lot last year. He just took guys off the dribble and created tons of opportunities offensively for our whole team, so I don’t know if we really replace that. It’s just going to be scoring in different ways.”
In addition to Micaiah Hauser, the Wolves also lost fellow starters Dustin Dalke and Zach Pitcher, who earned All-State and second team all-conference honors, respectively. Dalke ranked second in the league with 17.9 ppg, while Pitcher averaged 7.1.
The trio played key roles in Three Forks’ state tournament appearances, and their departure has led coach Hauser to change strategy this season.
“I’ve had the same team pretty much for three years … so this year’s going to kind of be a whole new process. We’re kind of implementing a whole new system offensively and defensively. We’ll probably play a lot more zone than I typically like to. Tell them to stay out of foul trouble because I don’t know how deep we’ll be, but guys have stepped up and worked hard over the summer, so after those three guys I mentioned it’s a toss up for who will help us.”
Two of the players coach Hauser was referring are senior Owen Long and junior Austin Allen. Long averaged 10.3 ppg a year ago.
“They’re both solid players,” he said. “Helped us a ton last year.”
Coach Hauser plans to install a position-less offense, meaning that while the 6-foot-3 Allen will see plenty of time in the paint, he’ll also get touches outside.
“He’ll be inside a lot, but he’ll get catches on the perimeter as well,” coach Hauser said. “He should be our go-to inside and get our higher percentage points that we need.”
While they didn’t see much varsity time last year, senior Devon Potts and junior Walker Page are expected to have key roles this season.
“Devon Potts is a senior and he’s worked really hard in the weight room in the offseason, so he should help us,” said coach Hauser. “Walker Page has gotten a lot better. He had a great football year. He’s gotten a lot more physical, so he’ll help us a ton too.”
Mayson Shively, a 6-foot-1 junior, should also contribute to the varsity. But he’ll miss at least the first month of the season due to shoulder surgery.
The Wolves also added point guard Jacob Buchignani, who was homeschooled last year.
“He’ll help us a ton,” said coach Hauser. “That’s what we were missing was a true one.”
Inexperienced girls hoping to make a run
Just three years removed from an unbeaten season and state championship, Three Forks is practically starting over this winter.
The Wolves lost five seniors, and another player transferred to Gallatin High, from last year’s 11-12 team. Thus, veteran coach Mike Sauvageau is expecting some struggles to begin the season with a young and inexperience squad.
“We’re just kind of hoping to get better as the year goes on and hopefully surprise somebody by the end of the season,” he said.
Led by All-State guards Shainy Mack and Kyle Olson, who are now in their second year of college ball at in-state Frontier Conference programs, Three Forks won the Class B title in 2017-18. Olson then led the team to a fourth place finish at state the following year.
Last year Kendall Lynn took over the primary ball handling duties and led the Wolves with 9.5 points per game en route to earning first team all-conference honors in District 5B. But she was among the five seniors who departed.
Breanna Bloch, who also graduated, was the only player to earn all-conference accolades. Junior Keaton Lynn transferred.
Kinzee Howey, this year’s lone senior, is expected to take over the reins at point guard.
“We’re hoping Kinzee can handle the ball handling getting up and down the floor,” said Sauvageau. “Our biggest weakness is going to be scoring overall as a team, and we’re not going to be very big. We’re going to be kind of small. We got some good size, younger kids that they’re not quite ready for the varsity level yet.”
Those who are expected to compete for the varsity are juniors Lily Jones, Jasmyn Murphy, Ashlyn Swenson, and Jayden Woodland.
Sauvageau also noted the potential of sophomores Addi Pestel and Brianna Warren; and freshman Fallon Page.
“She’s (Warren) improved,” said Sauvageau. “We’re gonna need some key minutes out of her.”
The majority of the team will see its first extensive varsity action this season, and Sauvageau noted they’ve been willing to learn as preseason practices got underway.
“They’re great workers and they work really hard. They’re eager,” he said. “They worked hard through the (coronavirus) pandemic. This summer they were at open gyms. We didn’t play any games. We just did a lot of drills over the summer and I think that helped us a lot.”
Sauvageau added that he’ll play to the team’s strengths, which he hopes will be an uptempo offense when the situation presents itself and then walking up the ball when necessary.
“We’re going to have to do a little bit of everything and see what works. I think we’re going to have to go a little full court pressure on people,” he said. “We’re going to have to play good man and solid zone, and just kind of bounce around and see what falls in with us and our group.”
While the Wolves have made it out of the district tournament in each of the past two years, Sauvageau noted it won’t be easy this season with several experienced teams returning.
“Our league is tough this year. Big Timber is loaded and Whitehall girls are loaded. Manhattan’s got a bunch of girls back, Townsend’s got a bunch of girls back,” Sauvageau said. “So it’s going to be a tough battle for us, but these girls have battled the past couple years. We managed to get to divisional the last two years and kind of nobody thought we could get there and we did.”