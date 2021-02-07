THREE FORKS — With each team seeking to break a long losing streak, Three Forks emerged victorious for the first time in nearly a month Thursday night.
The Wolves outscored Manhattan 12-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 34-28 District 5B victory in a matchup of longtime rivals.
“That’s a huge win for us. We’ve been battling all year and it’s been a long time since the last win,” Three Forks coach Mike Sauvageau said. “I give these girls credit, they come to practice Monday and they’re ready to go and they work hard. It’s nice to be able to come in the locker room and see everyone smiling.”
The Wolves led much of the first half and by as many as five a handful of times. A pair of free throws by Ashlyn Swenson made it 18-13 at halftime.
But Manhattan scored the first 11 points of the third quarter, which included a 3 by Ella Halverson, and after threatening to break the contest open the lead was just two, 24-22, heading into the fourth.
“We got some good looks early in our zone offense and they switched to man and we responded well to that in the third, winning that quarter,” Tigers coach Charli Chapman said. “Fourth quarter we let the fouls get the better of us.”
Three Forks shot 18 free throws in the final frame, including two by Jayden Woodland that tied the game at 24 with 7:16 remaining. After Swenson added two more with a little over six minutes remaining for a 26-24 lead, the Wolves did not trail again.
Sauvageau spoke to his team at halftime about winning the third quarter, but the Tigers shut down the passing lanes. That led to a more aggressive approach with the dribble drive in the fourth quarter and nine trips to the line.
“Manhattan, they beat us up all night long,” said Sauvageau. “That’s the hardest we’ve had to get into our offense all year. They just came out and got after us.”
After Sophie Duffin scored on putback with 4:03 remaining to trim the deficit to 28-26, Manhattan didn’t score again until there were just 22 seconds remaining. Swenson sealed the Wolves’ victory a short time later with two more free throws.
“Came down to too many fouls,” said Chapman. “We put them on the line for 38 attempts to our 12. Other than that it was a pretty even game.”
Manhattan struggled offensively in the fourth quarter and did not have a player reach double figures. Hallie Hemenway led the team with eight points.
“We continue to struggle shooting a lower percentage from the field even though the majority of our shots are good looks,” said Chapman. “We just have to keep working for that part of our game to improve.”
Swenson finished with a game-high 16 points for the Wolves, while Jayden Woodland had 10.
Sauvageau hoped the victory would create some momentum heading into another conference game on Saturday.
“We’ve played so many teams that are ranked top 10 in the state, A-wise, Class B-wise and C-wise,” he said. “We have a gauntlet of a schedule and I think they may be helpful to win games like this … We’ve had to work for everything we’ve gotten. I’m just happy we were able to pull a win out tonight.”
Manhattan lost its eighth consecutive game Friday against Whitehall. The Trojans built a 38-23 halftime lead en route to a 68-51 conference win.
Adele Didriksen, Ella Halverson, Olleca Severson and Hemenway each scored seven points to lead the Tigers.
Saturday, Three Forks had an opportunity to tie the game with about 20 seconds remaining against Townsend. The Wolves missed the shot, however, and the Bulldogs held on to post a 29-24 conference victory.
Woodland led the Wolves with eight points, while Brianna Warren had six. Lily Jones added a 3-pointer in her first action of the season.
Jones tore her ACL during preseason practices and is expected to have surgery in early March. Wearing a brace, the junior received a couple minutes of playing time and hit the 3 in the third quarter.
“For a girl that put in hours and hours of time in the offseason, it was great to get to see her step on the floor,” said Sauvageau.
Manhattan (2-9, 2-6 District 5B) is back in action Monday hosting Jefferson, while Three Forks (2-10, 2-5 District 5B) hosts Big Timber Tuesday.
Three Forks 34, Manhattan 28
Manhattan 4 9 11 4 - 28
Three Forks 9 9 4 12 - 34
MANHATTAN (2-8) - Miah Fenno 0 1-2 1, Madeline Severson 2 0-2 4, Olleca Severson 2 0-0 4, Cayli Chapman 0 0-0 0, Adele Didriksen 0 2-2 2, Sophie Duffin 3 0-0 6, Hallie Hemenway 4 0-4 8, Ella Halverson 1 0-0 3, Esther Halverson 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 3-12 28.
THREE FORKS (2-9) - Kinzee Howey 0 2-4 2, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 4 2-5 10, Brianna Warren 0 1-6 1, Ashlyn Swenson 3 9-15 16, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 13-8 5, Genny Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 17-38 34.
3-points: Man 1 (E. Halverson), TF 1 (Swenson).
Whitehall 68, Manhattan 51
Whitehall 18 20 16 14 - 68
Manhattan 9 12 14 16 - 51
WHITEHALL (7-3) - Hannahg Hoveland 0 0-0 0, Charity Nieskens 0 0-0 0, Jada Clarkson 8 0-2 18, Lindsay Briggs 4 0-0 8, Meagan Johnson 6 0-0 12, Kendra Klapan 2 0-0 4, Jacy Johnson 2 1-2 5, Maxine Hoagland 3 5-6 13, Brynna Wolfe 2 2-2 8, Dalaney Scafani 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-12 68.
MANHATTAN (2-9) - Miah Fenno 2 0-0 4, Madeline Severson 1 0-0 3, Olleca Severson 3 0-0 7, Cayli Chapman 2 0-0 5, Adele Didriksen 3 1-2 7, Sophie Duffin 2 0-0 5, Hallie Hemenway 3 1-2 7, Ella Halverson 3 0-0 7, Andi Day Douma 2 0-1 4, Esther Halverson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-5 51.
3-point goals: White 6 (Clarkson 2, Johnson 2, Wolfe 2), Man 5 (M. Severson, O. Severson, Chapman, Duffin, E. Halverson).
Townsend 29, Three Forks 24
Three Forks 2 9 6 7 - 24
Townsend 7 7 5 10 - 29
THREE FORKS (2-10) - Kinzee Howey 0 1-2 1, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 1 0-0 3, Jayden Woodland 1 6-8 8, Brianna Warren 3 0-0 6, Ashlyn Swenson 0 1-4 1, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 2 1-6 5. Totals: 7 9-20 24.
TOWNSEND (2-8) - Emma huffman 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Vogl 2 0-0 4, Kadyn Braaten 0 2-2 2, Trinity Wilson 1 3-5 5, Charlotte Watson 3 2-5 8, Mel Woodward 3 4-5 10, Sarah Christensen 0 0-0 0, Ella Begger 0 0-0 0, Havyn Vandenacre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 11-17 29.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Jones), Tow 0.