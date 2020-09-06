For the second consecutive match, Three Forks was unable to get its offense on track. The result was a loss on the road in the team’s conference opener Friday.
Led by a match-high nine kills and four digs from Dakota Edmisten, Jefferson swept the Wolves 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 in District 5B action.
“Our defense and serve-receive was spot on again,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “Our hitters just couldn’t get a lot rolling.”
Three Forks (1-2, 0-1 District 5B) was limited to 10 kills in the match, led by four from Natalie Pestel. Cheyenne Cavin and Maddi Niles each had two kills.
Defensively, Aubree Waldbillig and Pestel had 12 and 16 digs, respectively, while Savannah Jensen contributed nine. The Wolves finished with 58 digs and Pestel and Waldbilling combined for three aces.
Grace Alexander led Jefferson defensively with 21 of the team’s 44 digs and also had a pair of aces. Maddie Leiva dished out 10 assists.
Three Forks returns home Thursday, hosting Manhattan in another conference match. Then the Wolves will travel to Class C Ennis on Sept. 15 for a non-conference match.
Jefferson def. Three Forks 25-11, 25-10, 25-14.
THREE FORKS (1-2) - Kills: 10 (Natalie Pestel 4). Digs: 58 (Addi Pestel 16, Aubree Waldbillig 12). Blocks: 2 (Cheyenne Cavin 1, Hemi Ervin 1). Aces: 3 (A. Pestel 2). Assists: 5 (Macie Jensen 3, Savannah Jensen 2).
JEFFERSON - Kills: 16 (Dakota Edmisten 9). Digs: 44 (Grace Alexander 21). Blocks: 3 (Hope Dobyns 2). Aces: 6 (Alexander 2). Assists: 15 (Maddie Leiva 10).