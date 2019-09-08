Three Forks’ volleyball team split a pair of matches at home over the weekend to begin District 5B play.
The Wolves outlasted Manhattan in four sets on Thursday, 25-20, 17-25, 27-25, 25-21, then lost to Jefferson on Saturday, 17-25, 19-25, 21-25.
Second-year coach Tracy Welter was pleased her team’s effort against Manhattan.
“It was a well fought match for both sides,” she said. “I felt like once our blockers started to get touches they gained more confidence and started getting some important blocks.”
The Wolves also had to adjust to a sudden change in the line up after a starter left with an injury.
“We had Lilly Lindquist go down with a dislocated knee early in the second set, so it took some time for the team to mesh with the new sub,” said Welter. “Jasmyn Murphy came off the bench to replace Lilly, and did a good job.”
Erin Welter led the attack for the Wolves, tallying a team-high 10 kills and 11 digs. Macey Combs finished with 22 digs, while Peyton Page dished out 16 assists and had six digs.
Three Forks also boasted 15 aces led by five from Kirstin Klompien.“Our servers did an excellent job,” said coach Welter. “Macey Combs made some incredible plays in the libero position. Erin, Bre (Bloch), Kendall (Lynn), and Kirstin all hit the ball very well tonight. Setters were on point as well.”
Erika Davis led Manhattan with a match-high 11 kills and eight blocks, while Abby Kabalin had 21 digs. Cayli Chapman added 22 assists.
“It was truly a total team effort tonight,” said coach Welter. “I cannot say enough about the senior leadership for this team tonight.”
Things didn’t go nearly as smooth for the Wolves against Jefferson in a mistake-prone loss.
“We had way too many errors,” said coach Welter. “And when we play a good team we cannot set ourselves up to fail. We need to focus more on the things we can control.”
Erin Welter again led the offense with eight kills and 11 digs, while Combs had 15 digs. Page added a well-rounded effort with 17 assists, five digs, two aces, a kill and a block.
“We tried a couple more rotations, which is tough to get a rhythm going,” said coach Welter. “But the kids played their hearts out for sure.”
Three Forks (1-1) will cap its three-match home stand against Ennis on Thursday and then have a week off before returning to conference play at Townsend Sept. 19. Two days later, the Wolves will compete in the annual Huntley Project Invitational.
Three Forks def. Manhattan 25-20, 17-25, 27-25, 25-21.
MANHATTAN (0-1) - Kills: 36 (Erika Davis 11, Kaitln Kanuch 8). Digs: 46 (Abby Kabalin 21, Oliviah Westervelt 8). Blocks: 14 (Davis 8, Ella Halverson 4). Aces: 16 (Kabalin 7, Cayli Chapman 4). Assists: 36 (Chapman 22, Casey Elfland 14).
THREE FORKS (1-0) - Kills: 28 (Erin Welter 10, Kirstin Klompien 6). Digs: 55 (Macey Combs 22, Welter 11). Aces: 15 (Klompien 5, Macie Jensen 4). Blocks: 6 (Breanna Bloch 2, Klompien 2). Assists: 23 (Peyton Page 16).
Three Forks def. Jefferson 25-17, 25-19, 25-21.
JEFFERSON (1-0) - Stats not provided.
THREE FORKS (1-1) - Kills: 25 (Erin Welter 8). Digs: 50 (Macey Combs 15). Blocks: 3 (3 with 1). Aces: 7 (Macie Jensen 3). Assists: 20 (Peyton Page 17).