THREE FORKS — Heading into the season longtime Three Forks coach Mike Sauvageau was concerned about his team’s ability to generate points.
Kyle Olson, last year’s leading scorer, graduated after averaging more than 20 points per game. The guard is now playing at Carroll College in Helena.
But several players stepped up over the weekend to provide points for the Wolves at the season-opening Imerys Tournament. Ashlynn Swenson scored 11 points in Friday’s 44-28 victory against Ennis, while Kendall Lynn had 13 points in Saturday’s 48-35 loss to Fairfield.
“Both nights we had a lot of opportunities to score. We got to find ways to score,” said Sauvageau. “We had some good looks. We just got to get better and hopefully shoot at a better percentage as the season goes on.”
Three Forks trailed 11-8 after the first quarter against Ennis, but took a 16-13 lead into halftime.
“It was close at half. We had a good third quarter, got a little bit of a lead and kind of held them off at the end,” said Sauvageau. “We didn’t start off the first half very good, but got it going a little bit in the second half.”
The Wolves outscored Ennis 28-15 in the second half en route to the 16-point win. Lynn finished with eight points, while Erin Welter added seven.
“It was a good learning experience. Glad to get a win,” said Sauvageau.
Saturday, Kenna Pitcher tallied a game-high 27 points to lead the Eagles to victory.
“She was just hard for us to stop. She’s a good inside-outside player and handles the ball well,” said Sauvageau. “Just a really good player and we had a hard time containing her.”
A six minute scoring drought also contributed to Three Forks’ defeat. The Wolves scored just five points in the second quarter and then four in the third en route to 37-18 deficit entering the final frame.
Kinzee Howey reached double figures with 10 points for Three Forks, while teammate Breanna Bloch had eight. Howey buried both of the team’s 3-pointers.
Three Forks wraps up the December portion of its schedule Dec. 20 at Whitehall. It’s also the team’s conference opener.
The Wolves return to action after the holiday break with another league game at Jefferson.
Three Forks 44, Ennis 28
Ennis 11 2 9 6 - 28
Three Forks 8 8 13 15 - 44
ENNIS - Jenna Snider 4 2-4 11, Kennedy Davies 0 0-0 0, Shae Lovett 3 1-4 7, Landri Paladichuk 2 0-0 4, Shelby Klein 1 0-1 2, Tanner Inman 2 0-1 4, Marlyssa Ledyrwood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-10 28.
THREE FORKS (1-0) - Kinzee Howey 2 0-0 4, Keaton Lynn 2 1-1 5, Lily Jones 1 0-1 2, Erin Welter 3 0-0 7, Kendall Lynn 3 2-6 8, Jayden Woodland 0 1-2 1, Ashlyn Swenson 3 4-4 11, Breanna Bloch 2 0-2 4, Peyton Page 0 1-2 1, Genecis Parker 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 10-20 44.
3-point goals: Enn 1 (Snider), TF 2 (Welter 1, Swenson 1).
Fairfield 48, Three Forks 35
Fairfield 18 6 13 11 - 48
Three Forks 9 5 4 17 - 35
FAIRFIELD - Natalie Kolste 0 0-0 0, Madison Rosenbaum 5 0-0 10, Avery Pitcher 0 0-1 0, Kenna Pitcher 8 9-12 27, Olivia Copenhaver 0 0-0 0, Taylor Simmons 0 0-0 0, Shelby Schweigert 0 0-0 0, Cheyanne Maddox 2 0-0 5, Sophie Jergenson 0 0-2 0, Kyler Bake 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Christensen 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 11-19 48.
THREE FORKS (1-1) - Kinzee Howey 3 2-3 10, Savanah Jensen 0 0-0 0, Keaton Lynn 0 0-2 0, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Erin Welter 1 0-1 2, Kendall Lynn 3 5-7 13, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Swenson 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 0 0-0 0, Breanna Bloch 2 4-5 8, Peyton Page 2 0-0 4, Genecis Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-18 35.
3-point goals: Fair 3 (K. Pitcher 2, Maddox 1), TF 2 (Howey 2).