Nearly two years since their last competition Three Forks’ track and field team returned to action Monday.
The Wolves participated in the season-opening Snowflake Invitational in Columbus, and had two individual winners to highlight an encouraging performance by a young team.
Three Forks boasted seven individual placers for the boys, and three for the girls, as each team placed in the top 10. The boys were third with 50 points, while the girls were seventh with 29.
“The coaches are all super excited to finally get a meet in. It’s been way too long,” Wolves head coach Tracy Welter said. “We have an incredibly young and inexperienced team this season, so to get that early season meet in was super important. We all have next-level goals that we can aspire to achieve.”
Owen Long won the high jump for the Wolves with a leap of 5-feet, 10-inches. The junior also placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 18-feet, 5-inches.
“Owen wasn’t even planning on high jump today. The wind was so bad and (jumps coach) Brenda Olson and he were worried about the wind pushing him into the bar,” Welter said. “But the wind started to die down a bit and Owen was able to get some confidence building marks in the long jump. So he and coach Olson thought why not. So he signed in at the last moment and jumped very well.”
Jasmyn Murphy was the only Three Forks athlete to win multiple events. The junior posted marks of 14-07 in the long jump and 32-01 in the triple jump en route to victory.
Murphy also finished third in the 200 with a time of 28.36, and was the lone member of the team to place in three events.
“Jasmyn has gotten incredibly strong over the last couple years,” said Welter. “She went into triple jump finals in seventh place and was finally able to land that big jump to bump her all the way to first.”
Anthony Deriana added a runner up finish in the javelin with a throw of 118-feet, 9-inches, and ran a leg on the second place sprint relay team.
Other placers for the Wolves included Colten Hayder (100), Garret Golding (400, 1,600), Devon Potts (javelin, 800), Beau Johnston (3,200, 1,600), Bryan Fanning (3,200, 1,600), Fallon Page (shot put), and Brielle Davis (javelin).
Three Forks is scheduled to return to action April 9 at a meet in Livingston.
Meet results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/414650/results