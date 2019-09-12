Three Forks’ volleyball team won a thriller Thursday night, outlasting Ennis in a non-conference match.
Led by Kirsten Klompien and Erin Welter, who each tallied nine kills, the Wolves posted a 25-23, 17-25, 28-26, 25-27, 15-7 home victory.
“Words cannot describe how proud I am of this team,” second-year Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “Once again we put in a new rotation. This one looks like a keeper.”
A couple of key moves proved to be critical to the team’s success as the Wolves improved to 2-1 on the season.
“These girls adjusted so well to a couple new positions and rotations,” said coach Welter. “Macey Combs transitioned from being my libero to calling the shots as a setter and front row player. Belgrade transfer MacKenzie Feddes took the reins as the libero. Both stepped up in this huge win. It was a very well balanced attack tonight. Everyone contributed in so many positive ways.”
Combs had 15 assists to go along with nine digs and five kills, while Feddes had a match-high 29 digs. Erin Welter added 10 digs and three aces for Three Forks, which returns to action Sept. 19 at Townsend.
Three Forks def. Ennis 25-23, 17-25, 28-26, 25-27, 15-7.
ENNIS - Kills: 35 (Kennedy Davies 18). Digs: 12 (Shae Lovett 3, Riley Robinson 3). Blocks: 7 (Shelby Klein 5). Aces: 16 (Olivia Lohrenz 6, Klein 6). Assists: 32 (Robinson 23).
THREE FORKS (2-1) - Kills: 33 (Kirsten Klompien 9, Erin Welter 9). Digs: 65 (McKenzie Feddes 29). Blocks: 8 (Klompien 4). Aces: 13 (Klompien 4). Assists: 33 (Macey Combs 15, Savannah Jensen 12).