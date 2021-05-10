Three Forks’ tennis team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of strong performances against Jefferson and Lone Peak.
On May 4 the Wolves lost just two singles matches and two doubles matches against Jefferson. Macie Jensen, Chaylee Wester, Sophie Meskiman, Shay Kirwan and Maddie Griffiths each won singles matches.
Jensen won a third set tiebreaker against Morgan Knickerbocker 7-5, 6-7, 10-6, while Griffiths did the same against Macee Murollo 7-6, 4-6, 10-5.
Kinzee Howey and Katie Hayder, and Ruby Warden and Alicia Deriana, teamed up for victories at No. 1 and 2 doubles, respectively. Each won their matches by scores of 6-4 and 6-2.
Against Lone Peak on Friday, Three Forks’ lone singles victory came from Griffiths, who won in straight sets.
Howey and Hayder defeated Hannah Dreisbach and Hicks 7-5, 7-5, and then teammed up again for the Wolves’ only other victory. The duo defeated Avery Dickerson and Ruth Blodgett 6-3, 6-2.
While Three Forks lost five of its six singles matches, and was 2-2 in doubles action, the majority of the contest were close. Alex Pierce lost in a third set tiebreaker 6-3, 2-6, 2-7 to Charlie Sue Dreisbach. Wester also lost in a tiebreaker to Vera Grabow 6-4, 6-7, 6-8.
The Wolves are back in action Thursday and Friday at the divisional tournament in Belgrade. Should bad weather cause a delay, the event will be extended into Saturday.
Three Forks vs. Jefferson
Singles
Sam Zody Jeff, def. Lauren Stone 3-6, 2-6.
Rita Buffa, Jeff, def. Alex Pierce 2-6, 2-6.
Macie Jensen, TF, def. Morgan Knickerbocker 7-5, 6-7, 10-6 (tiebreak).
Chaylee Wester, TF, def. Joelle Quigley 3-6, 7-5, 12-10 (tiebreak).
Sophie Meskiman, TF, def. Shayna Williams 6-3, 6-3.
Shay Kirwan, TF, def. Aiyden Springfield 6-3, 7-5.
Maddie Griffiths, TF, def Macee Murollo 7-6, 4-6, 10-5 (tiebreak).
Doubles
Kinzee Howey/Katie Hayder, TF, def Shayna Williams/Aiyden Springfield 6-4, 6-2.
Ruby Warden/Alicia Deriana, TF, def Macee Murollo/Joelle Quigley 6-4, 6-2.
Morgan Knickerbocker/Joelle Quigley, Jeff, def. Jacqueline Rollyson/Karin Williams 7-5, 7-5.
Shayna Williams/Janey Brunette, Jeff, def Sarah Christman/Paige Lear 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 (tiebreak).
Sam Zody/Rita Buffa, Jeff, def. Lauren Stone/Alex Pierce, 6-2 (exhibition).
Three Forks vs Lone Peak
Singles
Hannah Dreisbach, LP, def Lauren Stone 7-5, 7-6.
Charlie Sue Dreisbach, LP, def Alex Pierce 3-6, 6-2, 7-2 (tiebreak).
Ivy Hicks, LP, def Macie Jensen 7-5, 6-2.
Vera Grabow, LP, def Chaylee Wester 4-6, 7-6, 8-6 (tiebreak).
Avery Dickerson, LP, Alex Pierce 6-4, 6-2.
Maddie Griffiths, TF, def Ruth 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Kinzee Howey/Katie Hayder, TF, def. Hannah Dreisbach/Hicks 7-5, 7-5.
Vera Grabow/Charlie Sue Dreisbach, LP, def Ruby Warden/Alicia Deriana 6-4, 6-4.
Avery Dickerson/Ruth Blodgett, LP, def Maddie Griffiths/Ali Kotter 6-4, 6-4.
Kinzee Howey/Katie Hayder, TF, def Avery Dickerson/Ruth Blodgett 6-3, 6-2.