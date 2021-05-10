Paw Print

Three Forks’ tennis team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of strong performances against Jefferson and Lone Peak.

On May 4 the Wolves lost just two singles matches and two doubles matches against Jefferson. Macie Jensen, Chaylee Wester, Sophie Meskiman, Shay Kirwan and Maddie Griffiths each won singles matches.

Jensen won a third set tiebreaker against Morgan Knickerbocker 7-5, 6-7, 10-6, while Griffiths did the same against Macee Murollo 7-6, 4-6, 10-5.

Kinzee Howey and Katie Hayder, and Ruby Warden and Alicia Deriana, teamed up for victories at No. 1 and 2 doubles, respectively. Each won their matches by scores of 6-4 and 6-2.

Against Lone Peak on Friday, Three Forks’ lone singles victory came from Griffiths, who won in straight sets.

Howey and Hayder defeated Hannah Dreisbach and Hicks 7-5, 7-5, and then teammed up again for the Wolves’ only other victory. The duo defeated Avery Dickerson and Ruth Blodgett 6-3, 6-2.

While Three Forks lost five of its six singles matches, and was 2-2 in doubles action, the majority of the contest were close. Alex Pierce lost in a third set tiebreaker 6-3, 2-6, 2-7 to Charlie Sue Dreisbach. Wester also lost in a tiebreaker to Vera Grabow 6-4, 6-7, 6-8.

The Wolves are back in action Thursday and Friday at the divisional tournament in Belgrade. Should bad weather cause a delay, the event will be extended into Saturday.

Three Forks vs. Jefferson

Singles

Sam Zody Jeff, def. Lauren Stone 3-6, 2-6.

Rita Buffa, Jeff, def. Alex Pierce 2-6, 2-6.

Macie Jensen, TF, def. Morgan Knickerbocker 7-5, 6-7, 10-6 (tiebreak).

Chaylee Wester, TF, def. Joelle Quigley 3-6, 7-5, 12-10 (tiebreak).

Sophie Meskiman, TF, def. Shayna Williams 6-3, 6-3.

Shay Kirwan, TF, def. Aiyden Springfield 6-3, 7-5.

Maddie Griffiths, TF, def Macee Murollo 7-6, 4-6, 10-5 (tiebreak).

Doubles

Kinzee Howey/Katie Hayder, TF, def Shayna Williams/Aiyden Springfield 6-4, 6-2.

Ruby Warden/Alicia Deriana, TF, def Macee Murollo/Joelle Quigley 6-4, 6-2.

Morgan Knickerbocker/Joelle Quigley, Jeff, def. Jacqueline Rollyson/Karin Williams 7-5, 7-5.

Shayna Williams/Janey Brunette, Jeff, def Sarah Christman/Paige Lear 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 (tiebreak).

Sam Zody/Rita Buffa, Jeff, def. Lauren Stone/Alex Pierce, 6-2 (exhibition).

Three Forks vs Lone Peak

Singles

Hannah Dreisbach, LP, def Lauren Stone 7-5, 7-6.

Charlie Sue Dreisbach, LP, def Alex Pierce 3-6, 6-2, 7-2 (tiebreak).

Ivy Hicks, LP, def Macie Jensen 7-5, 6-2.

Vera Grabow, LP, def Chaylee Wester 4-6, 7-6, 8-6 (tiebreak).

Avery Dickerson, LP, Alex Pierce 6-4, 6-2.

Maddie Griffiths, TF, def Ruth 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Kinzee Howey/Katie Hayder, TF, def. Hannah Dreisbach/Hicks 7-5, 7-5.

Vera Grabow/Charlie Sue Dreisbach, LP, def Ruby Warden/Alicia Deriana 6-4, 6-4.

Avery Dickerson/Ruth Blodgett, LP, def Maddie Griffiths/Ali Kotter 6-4, 6-4.

Kinzee Howey/Katie Hayder, TF, def Avery Dickerson/Ruth Blodgett 6-3, 6-2.

