Three Belgrade basketball players were recently honored for their effort this past season in the Eastern AA.
Ta’Veus Randle and Wyatt Russell each earned honorable mention all-conference honors for the boys, while Naomi Reanier received the same accolade for the girls.
Randle averaged team bests in points per game (16.4) and rebounds per game (5.1). The junior guard also led the team in made three-point attempts (67), blocked shots (15) and steals (38).
Russell ranked second on the team in scoring with 11.0 points per game and third in rebounds with 4.0. The junior also ranked second in 3-pointers with 54 and tallied 14 steals.
Either Randle or Russell led the team in scoring in 14 of the team’s 15 games during a 2-13 campaign.
Reanier led the Panthers with 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The junior made nearly 50 percent of her shots from the field and led the team with nine blocks.
Reanier led the team in scoring nine times, including the last five of games of the season, with a season high of 15. Belgrade’s girls finished with a 1-14 record in their second season as a Class AA program.
Eastern AA Honors
Boys
All-State & First Team All-Conference
Drew Wyman, Great Falls, Sr; Ky Kouba, Billings Skyview, Sr; Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr; Cam Ketchum, Billings Skyview, Sr; Peyton Sanders, Billings Skyview, Jr.
Second Team All-Conference
Junior Bergen, Billings Senior, Sr; Neil Daily, Billings West, Sr; Ty Huse, Bozeman, Jr; Reid Harris, Great Falls, Soph.
Honorable Menton All-Conference
Ta’Veus Randle, Belgrade, Jr; Jackson Basye, Bozeman, Jr; Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior, Sr; Abe Seybert, Billings Skyview, Sr; Raef Newbrough, Great Falls CMR, Jr; Tarel Rollins, Great Falls, Sr; Rylan Schlepp, Gallatin, Jr; Chazz Haws, Billings Senior, Jr; Wyatt Russell, Belgrade, Jr.
Most Outstanding Player - Offense
Matt Wyman, Great Falls
Most Outstanding Player - Defense
Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview
Coach of the Year
Kevin Morales, Billings Skyview
Girls
All-State & First Team All-Conference
Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview, Jr; Macy Mayer, Bozeman, Sr; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, Frosh; Alison Harris, Great Falls, Sr; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, Jr; Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview, Frosh; Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR, Jr.
Second Team All-Conference
Allie Cummings, Billings Senior, Jr; Gabby Klein, Bozeman, Sr; Layla Baumann, Billings West, Soph; Brenna Linse, Billings Senior, Jr; Cami Harris, Billings Skyview, Jr.
Honorable Menton All-Conference
Naomi Reanier, Belgrade, Jr; Emily Williams, Bozeman, Jr; Sydney Pierce, Billings West, Frosh; Ryen Palmer, Great Falls, Sr; Hallie Thompson, Great Falls, Sr; MG Spotted Bear, Jr.
Most Outstanding Player - Offense
Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
Most Outstanding Player - Defense
Billings West Team
Coach of the Year
Erika Gusavesen, Bozeman