In order to be considered an elite program, a team must be able to have success against top competition.
In a showdown between top five teams in Class B Friday night, Manhattan proved it’s No. 3-ranking was well deserved. The Tigers scored the first 26 points of the contest and forced three turnovers in a 26-14 victory against No. 4-ranked Missoula Loyola.
Manhattan improved to 3-0 for the fourth time in five years, and earned its first-ever victory at Rollin Field.
“I think it’s a huge win for our team as a program,” Tigers coach Chris Grabowska said. “I think it kind of says that we can compete with these elite programs and that was our goal going into the game, and the kids did a great job of battling.”
The Tigers scored touchdowns on three of their six possessions in the first half and out-gained Missoula Loyola 162-53 prior to halftime. That includes marching 56 yards in nine plays after receiving the opening kickoff.
Garritt Weeda scored on a 4-yard run at the 7:46 mark, and then added a 29-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.
“It’s always hard battling out of a hole and against better teams. I think it’s a great strategy to get up early and make them battle back,” said Grabowska. “They did battle back a little bit and we still came out with a win.”
While the Tigers were consistently moving the ball, Missoula Loyola punted on its first three possessions and then quarterback Nick Mitzel was interception on the next two.
Weeda had the first interception to halt the Rams’ longest drive of the first half with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter, and then Lane Veltkamp returned an interception to Missoula Loyola’s 13 with 45.3 seconds remaining.
A short time later, Veltkamp connected with Gabriel Delgatty on a 20-yard touchdown pass. While the PAT failed, the Tigers still took a comfortable lead into halftime.
“Our goal was to come out and establish the run. I thought we did a great job doing that. We established the run and we moved the ball,” said Grabowska. “The whole first half I thought we moved the ball really well.”
The Rams (2-2) appeared to have cut into the lead on their second possession of the second half when Mitzel threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Danielson. The score was waved off due to a penalty, and Missoula Loyola turned the ball over on downs the following play.
On Manhattan’s ensuing possession, and just two plays later, Veltkamp keep the ball on a quarterback keeper and scampered 59 yards for a score.
But the Rams came storming back on the arm of Mitzel. He threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Danielson to trim the deficit to 26-7 heading into the fourth quarter, and then added an 8-yard score to Basil Coutinho on fourth-and-goal from the 8.
The second touchdown was set up by Marco Petrilli, who picked off Veltkamp inside the Tigers’ 30. But Manhattan’s defense dug in its heels down the stretch.
“The strength of our team has been our defense for a couple years now. They always seem to come up with big plays,” said Grabowska. “There were times in the second half where we didn’t move the ball very well and our defense really bailed us out until our offense got back on track.”
The Tigers got a big third down sack to force a fourth-and-24, and got out of trouble on the next play. Then Veltkamp slammed the door shut when he picked off Mitzel for a second time inside Missoula Loyola’s 25 with 2:11 remaining.
“Our kids did a great job of having mental toughness,” said Grabowska. “They dug in and they were gritty, and they shut them down when they had to and we moved the ball when we had to.”
The victory wrapped up the non-conference slate for Manhattan, which travels to Whitehall next Friday for a Southern B clash.
“Any time you can get a win it’s a confidence booster no matter who it is,” said Grabowska. “We got to take it one week at a time and that’s what we’re going to do. Enjoy our win for 48 hours and come ready to work on Monday because it’s an important game coming up this week. Whitehall’s a good squad and we got to be ready for them.”
Manhattan 26, Missoula Loyola 14
Manhattan 7 13 6 0 - 26
Loyola 0 0 7 7 - 14
First quarter
Man - Garritt Weeda 4 run (kick good), 7:46
Second quarter
Man - Weeda 29 run (kick good), 9:36
Man - Gabriel Delgatty 20 pass from Lane Velkkamp (kick failed), :13.8
Third quarter
Man - Veltkamp 59 run (pass failed), 3:26
ML - Bryce Danielson 16 pass from Nick Mitzel (kick good), :36.0
Fourth quarter
ML - Basil Coutinho 8 pass from Mitzel (kick good), 10:06