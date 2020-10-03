With just two meets remaining in the regular season, Manhattan’s cross-country team is making its final training push toward state.
Veteran head coach John Sillitti liked what he saw Saturday at the Three Forks Invitational at Headwaters State Park, but noted there is still a lot of work to be done in a short period of time.
The team was coming off a tough meet the previous week in Dillon, competing on a cold, windy course that contributed to some slower times. But runners were treated to ideal conditions at the state park.
“Mostly not really looking at times today, but looking at how they actually raced,” Sillitti said. “And I was just a lot happier with that.”
Both squads finished as the State B runner up a year ago, and as Sillitti sees it, are chasing other teams for a state championship. One of them, Townsend’s girls, participated in the meet.
It was the fourth head-to-head race between the programs, and for the first time Manhattan’s Hallie Hemenway got the better of Townsend’s Emma Stolte. Hemenway pulled away midway through the third mile en route to posting a season best time of 20:06.
“We were running together up until that point,” said Hemenway. “I wanted to do better than I did last meet, and I did better than in the last meet, and state’s coming up. So I just gave what I had left.”
Stolte finished 30 seconds behind Hemenway, while Three Forks’ Jayden Woodland was third with a time of 21:02.
Running on a flat, but uneven trail that featured a loop in miles two and three, Manhattan boasted five harriers in the top 10. Deanna Yung was fourth in 21:19, while Saige Duffin (6th, 21:33), Kit Wiersema (7th, 21:33), and Madeline Severson (9th, 21:55) followed.
“I’m excited. Mostly for our team,” said Hemenway. “I think most of them did pretty good, but I did a really big drop in time and that’s what I’m really looking at. I know she (Stolte) can run better than she did today and I know I can run better than I did today.”
While Hemenway won this matchup, Sillitti still sees Townsend as the team to beat.
“They appear to be the top competition in state and we ran well against them today, so it’s a pretty good sign that our girls are in a decent spot,” he said. “We’ve kind of gone back and forth with Townsend this year. They’re just a good team, real solid.”
Kodee Kolberg placed 13th for Three Forks with a time of 22:50, while Lily Jones was the team’s other top 15 finisher in 23:51.
In the boys’ race, Manhattan boasted the top four placers led by Wyatt Barney. The senior posted a time of 18:01 to beat teammate Luke Meeker by 22 seconds.
Layne Vanderby and Payden Cantalupo finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 18:38 and 18:42. William Rolando was the fifth Tiger in the top 10 after placing eighth in 18:52.
Sillitti was pleased with the grouping, noting the split between his top five runners was 51 seconds. Carson Blanchard wasn’t far behind, finishing 11th in 19:11.
But, Sillitti added, they’ll need to continue to cut time to give Eureka a run for the state championship later this month.
“We got a ways to go. We got to make up a lot of seconds in just three weeks,” he said. “But I feel like they can at least make it interesting.”
Three Forks competed without its top runner, Garrett Golding, while Anthony Deriana dropped out mid-race after turning an ankle.
Bryon Fanning and Beau Johnston led the Wolves with top 10 finishes. Fanning posted a time of 18:57 to place ninth, while Johnston was 10th in 18:58.
“I was pleased with our runners,” Three Forks coach Tara Forsberg said. “They ran good races today.”
Forsberg added that Golding, who likely would have placed in the top five, sat out with a minor injury but will be ready for state.
Both teams return to action Oct. 10 at a meet in Townsend.
Three Forks Invitational
(at Headwaters State Park)
Boys Results
Team scores: Manhattan 18, Townsend 46, Three Forks 67. No score: Whitehall.
Top 10 individuals: Wyatt Barney, Man, 18:01; Luke Meeker, Man, 18:23; Layne Vanderby, Man, 18:38; Payden Cantalupo, Man, 18:42; Ace Edgerton, Tow, 18:46; Ty Henry Steele, Tow, 18:50; Zach Wickens, Tow, 18:52; William Rolando, Man. 18:52; Bryon Fanning, TF, 18:57; Beau Johnston, TF, 18:58; Carson Blanchard, Man, 19:11; Hunter Perrin, Man, 19:16; William Lynde, Tow, 19:19; Jaron Berg, TF, 20:05; Sam Lane, Tow, 20:13; Devon Potts, TF, 20:16; Wes Biggers, White, 20:20; Cael O’Dell, Tow, 21:13; Noah Hegar, TF, 21:28; Aiden Easter, Tow, 22:21; Asher Lehr, TF, 23:17; Hunter Couyle, White, 24:50; Connor Graham, White, 30:37.
Girls Results
Team scores: Manhattan 27; Townsend 36, Three Forks 66. No score: Whitehall.
Top 10 individuals: Hallie Hemenway, Man, 20:06; Emma Stolte, Tow, 20:36; Jayden Woodland, TF, 21:02; Deanna Yung, Man, 21:19; Bailey Taves, Tow, 21:22; Saige Duffin, Man, 21:33; Kit Wiersema, Man, 21:33; Justene Santi, Tow, 21:38; Madeline Severson, Man, 21:55; Sarah Christensen, Man, 22:03; Zoey Wickens, Tow, 22:16; Rylee Cameron, Man, 22:41; Kodee Kolberg, TF, 22:50; Miah Fenno, Man, 23:22; Lily Jones, TF,
23:51; Macee Patritti, White, 24:20; Zandra Potts, TF, 24:44; Brooke Edgerton, Two, 24:55; Jada Clarkson, White, 25:18; Emma Huffman, Two, 25:37; Rylee Dell, TF, 26:33; Kinzee Howie, TF, 27:13; Mackenzy Best, White, 27:24.