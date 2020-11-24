Following an historic season that culminated in a state championship, Manhattan’s football team was well represented when Southern B all-conference honors were announced Monday.
The Tigers boasted five All-State selections from a team that finished unbeaten at 12-0 and won the school’s first-ever state title. Manhattan defeated Fairfield, 23-6, in the Class B championship game Nov. 21.
“Our All-State and all-conference kids are well deserving,” Manhattan head coach Chris Grabowska said. “Super proud of them and their teammates for their hard work and efforts this year.”
Earning All-State accolades were seniors Cayl DeBoer (OL/DL), Gabriel Delgatty (TE/DE), Caden Holgate (QB/DB), and Toby Veltkamp (RB/LB); and junior Corban Johnson (WR/DB). Each was a two-way starter for the Tigers and garnered first team all-conference honors as well.
Holgate led an offense that averaged 42 points per game by completing 72 percent of his passes. He threw for 2,274 yards and 30 touchdowns with just five interceptions, and rushed for 448 yards and nine scores.
Johnson led all receivers with 54 receptions for 944 yards and a team-best 15 TDs, while Delgatty hauled in 47 balls for 507 yards and five scores.
Veltkamp ranked second on the team in rushing with 676 yards, but led in yards per carry with 10.2, en route to scoring nine touchdowns.
While he didn’t earn All-State honors, senior Isaac Richardson was a first team selection at punter and kick returner, and named to the second team at running back after rushing for a team best 803 yards and nine touchdowns.
Overall, Manhattan had eight players selected all-conference on offense and eight on defense. The Tigers also boasted the second team “athlete” in Tate Bowler. The senior was a two-way starter at receiver and defensive back and was a huge contributor after transferring from Belgrade.
Bowler finished with 52 receptions for 554 yards and seven TDs, completed all three of his pass attempts for 142 yards and two scores, rushed for 38 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.
Southern B
All-State Selections
Gavin Vandenacre, Jr, Townsend, Townsend; Toby Veltkamp, Sr, Manhattan; Dylan Smith, Sr, Whitehall; Gabriel Delgatty, Sr, Manhattan; Trey Johannes, Jr, Columbus; Caden Holgate, Sr, Manhattan; Trey Hoveland, Jr, Townsend; Cayl DeBoer, Sr, Manhattan; Jake Genger, Jr, Jefferson; Colby Martinez, Jr, Columbus; Corban Johnson, Jr, Manhattan; Flint Smith, Sr, Whtiehall; Wade Leachman, Sr, Townsend.
All-Conference Offense
Center - First team: Wade Leachman, Sr, Townsend. Secon team: Javier Estrada, Sr, Manhattan.
Lineman - First team: Dylan Smith, Sr, Whitehall; Cayl DeBoer, Sr, Manhattan; Matt Riechl, Sr, Jefferson; Sven Stenberg, Jr, Manhattan. Second team: Matt Ivankovich, Jr, Columbus; Michael Matzick, Jr, Big Timber; Leo Scafani, Soph, Whitehall; Jamus DeBois, Sr, Whitehall.
Tight End - First team: Gabriel Delgatty, Sr, Manhattan. Second team: Flint Smith, Sr, Whitehall.
Reciever - First team: Gavin Vandenacre, Jr, Townsend; Colby Martinez, Jr, Columbus. Second team: Corban Johnson, Jr, Manhattan; Austin Allen, Jr, Three Forks.
Running Back - First team: Trey Johannes, Jr, Columbus; Toby Veltkamp, Sr, Manhattan. Second team: Brody Becker, Sr, Whitehall; Isaac Richardson, Sr, Manhattan.
Quarterback - First team: Trey Hoveland, Jr, Townsend. Second team: Caden Holgate, Sr, Manhattan.
All-Conference Defense
Defensive Ends - First team: Dylan Smith, Sr, Whitehall; Gabriel Delgatty, Sr, Manhattan. Second team: Fred Livezey, Sr, Manhattan; Tristin Matzick, Sr, Big Timber.
Defensive Lineman - First team: Cayl DeBoer, Sr, Manhattan; Jamus DuBois, Sr, Whitehall. Second team: Matt Riehl, Sr, Jefferson; Michael Matzick, Jr, Big Timber.
Linebacker - First team: Toby Veltkamp, Sr, Manhattan; Trey Johannes, Jr, Columbus; Jake Genger, Jr, Jefferson; Wade Leachman, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Sven Stenberg, Jr, Manhattan; Dawson Sweat, Soph, Townsend; Miles Hoerauf, Soph, Whitehall; Alex Kober, Sr, Big Timber.
Defensive Back - First team: Gavin Vandenacre, Jr, Townsend; Caden Holgate, Sr, Manhattan; Brendan Wagner, Sr, Whitehall; Colby Martinez, Jr, Columbus. Second team: Corban Johnson, Jr, Manhattan; Joey Visser, Jr, Jefferson; Tate Bowler, Sr, Manhattan; Flint Smith, Sr, Whitehall.
Special Teams
Kicker - First team: Sam Lane, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Dylan Root, Soph, Jefferson.
Punter - First team: Isaac Richardson, Sr, Manhattan. Second team: Trey Hoveland, Jr, Townsend.
Kick Return - First team: Isaac Richardson, Sr, Manhattan. Second team: Brendan Wagner, Jr, Whitehall.
Athlete - First team: Dawson Sweat, Soph, Townsend. Second team: Tate Bowler, Sr, Manhattan.