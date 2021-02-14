Manhattan suffered its first conference loss of the season Thursday, but bounced back to finish the regular season on a strong note.
After losing to Manhattan two days earlier, Jefferson built a 29-20 halftime lead and then held on late to beat the Tigers 53-52 in a rescheduled District 5B clash. While it was the first league loss for Manhattan, it will still have the No. 1 seed heading into the district tournament Feb. 23-27.
“We started out very slow, our intensity was not there and we played very poor defense in the first half,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “Made a comeback in the third quarter to even the game out.”
The Tigers (9-1 District 5B) led by one, 52-51, with eight seconds remaining and had a chance to increase it at the free throw line.
“Missed the front end of the one and one,” Kragt explained. “They drove in, we stepped in front to take a charge, call didn’t go our way and (Joe) Visser buried two free throws to win the game.”
Trent McMaster led Jefferson with a game-high 18 points, while Tate Bowler and Caden Holgate finished with 16 and 13, respectively, for the Tigers.
Manhattan bounced back from the loss by beating Park 68-61 in a non-conference game Friday and then Big Timber in a league game Saturday 80-58.
The Tigers rallied from a 32-29 deficit at halftime against Park en route to victory. They outscored the Rangers 23-11 in third quarter, and Bowler finished with game-high 20 points.
“As a team we played a lot more zone tonight and it ended up working out for us,” said Kragt. “Kids played hard, we went on a nice run in the third quarter an buried five threes. Did a better job of working the ball around tonight, and our spacing and shot selection was also very good.”
Finn Tesoro reached double figures with 15 points, including four 3’s, while Markus Fenno added nine points.
Manhattan (11-2) gradually pulled away against Big Timber en route to posting a 22-point victory. Holgate and Bowler led the charge with each tallying a game-high 22 points.
“Our defense still needs some work, but offensively we shot the ball really well tonight and did a great job of getting out on the fast break,” said Kragt. “Holgate was 6 for 6 on 3-point field goals and Bowler was 8 for 10 from 2-point range.”
Four of Holgate’s 3’s came in the first half as Manhattan built a 39-29 lead at the break. The Tigers finished with 11 3-pointers and 10 players scored in the contest.
Manhattan will have a week off before the district tournament begins, and then will have a first round bye as the top seed.
Jefferson 53, Manhattan 52
Manhattan 11 9 17 15 - 52
Jefferson 15 14 10 14 - 53
MANHATTAN (9-2) - Caden Holgate 5 0-0 13, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 3 1-2 9, Tate Bowler 7 0-1 16, Evan Douma 4 0-0 8, Wyatt Jones 0 1-2 1, Sven Stenberg 1 0-0 2, Marcus Fenno 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 2-6 52.
JEFFERSON (6-5) - Braden Morris 3 0-1 7, Zach Zody 1 0-0 3, Joe Visser 2 5-6 9, Tyler Harrington 1 4-4 7, Trent McMaster 7 1-1 18, Jake Genger 2 0-0 4, Wade Rykal 2 1-2 5. Totals: 18 11-13 53.
3-point goals: Man , Jeff 6 (McMaster 3, Rykal 2, Morris, Zody, Harrington), Man 8 (Holgate 3, Tesoro 2, Bowler 2, Fenno).
Manhattan 68, Park 61
Manhattan 15 14 23 16 - 68
Park 20 12 11 18 - 61
MANHATTAN (10-2) - Colter Barta 1 2-2 4, Finn Tesoro 5 1-3 15, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Tate Bowler 7 6-7 20, Evan Douma 5 3-8 13, Wyatt Jones 2 1-3 7, Markus Fenno 3 0-0 9, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 13-23 68.
PARK - Wyatt Saile 3 3-4 11, Drew Rogge 3 4-4 10, Payton Kokot 5 0-0 12, Ben Nelson 4 2-4 10, Tristan 1 2-2 4, Miten Creason 1 2-3 4, River Smith 2 1-1 5, Ryan Brown 0 0-0 0, Wilson Saile 0 0-0 0, Colter Edwards 0 0-0 0, Casey Miller 0 2-2 2, Kaden McMinn 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 17-22 61.
3-point goals: Man 9 (Tesoro 4, Fenno 3, Jones 2), Park 4 (Saile 2, Kokot 2).
Manhattan 80, Big Timber 58
Manhattan 22 17 17 23 - 80
Big Timber 19 10 17 12 - 58
MANHATTAN (11-2) - David Bates 1 0-0 2, Caden Holgate 7 2-2 22, Colter Barta 3 0-1 6, Finn Tesoro 1 2-2 4, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Tate Bowler 10 0-0 22, Evan Douma 2 2-2 6, Wyatt Jones 2 1-2 7, Sven Stenberg 1 0-0 2, Markus Fenno 2 0-0 5, Michael Swan 0 2-2 2. Totals: 30 7-11 80.
BIG TIMBER (5-7) - Kuirt Gullings 3 0-0 7, Jose Pullman 0 0-0 0, Codee Mehus 5 0-0 11, Conner Giesecke 5 0-0 11, Sam Sheperd 2 0-0 6, Tristin Matzik 4 0-0 8, Tanner Gregorich 0 0-2 0, Brayden Young 3 2-3 8, Sage Nation 0 0-0 0, Trevor Mosness 2 1-3 5, Kyler Mehus 0 1-2 1, Trevor Roberts 0 0-0 0, Rory Lanney 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 5-12 58.
3-point goals: Man 11 (Holgate 6, Bowler 2, Jones 2, Fenno), BT 5 (Shepherd 2, Gullings, C. Mehus, Giesecke).