Following a three-win campaign two years ago in his first season at the helm, Wes Kragt guided Manhattan to the divisional tournament a year ago.
The Tigers reached the semifinals in a loaded Southern B field before their season came to an end with back-to-back defeats. Only one player graduated from that team, however, as Manhattan boasts a veteran crew entering the 2021 campaign.
“This team’s now been playing together for three years. First year I came in we really had no older kids, so we were playing freshmen and sophomores,” Kragt said. “So we’ve been kind of building for the next couple years here at Manhattan. It’s a good group of kids and they’ve actually played together a lot already.”
Kyle Hotvedt, who earned second team all-conference honors playing as an undersized post, was the Tigers’ lone departure from last year’s 12-11 campaign. Four starters return, including All-State guard Caden Holgate.
The 6-foot-1 Holgate started at quarterback and defensive back this past fall for the football team and helped Manhattan win its first-ever state championship to cap a 12-0 season.
“I’ve enjoyed working with him for the first three months calling the offense and getting to work with him,” Kragt, who served as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, said.
Holgate ranked fourth in scoring in District 5B a year ago (averaging 15.2 points per game), led the league in free throw percentage, and was among the league leaders in 3-pointers.
Led by Holgate, Manhattan reached the district championship game for the first time in eight years and he is among three seniors this year. The others are Colter Barta and Tate Bowler.
The 5-foot-11 Bowler is a transfer from Belgrade, who was a key contributor on the football team and is expected to have a big impact for the basketball team.
Kragt noted he’s humble, quick, understands the game, and does whatever is asked of him.
“He’s just an athlete,” Kragt added. “Along with that he’s just a really nice kid, so he’s good to have on a team and he gets along with all of our kids and they enjoy having him.”
Manhattan’s junior class has plenty of experience led by Evan Douma, Sven Stenberg, and Finn Tesoro. Tesoro ranked in the top 10 in scoring in District 5B last year with 10.7 points per game, while Douma averaged 8.4.
“Evan Douma and Sven Stenberg both were pretty solid players for us last year,” said Kragt. “And then I got a couple of juniors that grew a little bit and got a little bit stronger, and looking to contribute this year.”
With the departure of Hotvedt, the Tigers will likely fill the void in the paint by committee with Marcus Fenno, Corban Johnson and Stenberg.
“Sven Stenberg, he’s looking like a pretty good all-around player. He’s just a great role player, rebounds, and plays hard defense. Same with Evan,” said Kragt. “And Marcus Fenno and Corban Johnson have both grown a couple inches and are now looking six-two, each of them. They’re kind of hoping to fill our size void a little bit.”
Manhattan girls moving forward with Chapman at helm
For the fifth time in as many years, Manhattan has a new head coach. But Charli Chapman and her coaching staff isn’t concerned about what happened in the past. They’re focused on moving forward.
“We’ve talked a lot about the past is the past and we’re moving forward from here,” Chapman, who is also the school’s head volleyball coach, said. “We’re in charge of today and what we have in front of us, so we’re not going to focus on the past. We’re going to focus on what we can do now to be more competitive, more consistently competing in our conference, and playing to our potential.”
The Tigers have struggled over the past four years, averaging just four wins per season. Last year’s team finished with a 5-15 record.
But, Manhattan returns a veteran crew led by seniors Hallie Hemenway, Madeline Severson and Olleca Severson. The trio each competed in cross country this past fall and Hemenway won the Class B individual championship.
“Looking at our girls, we have a super fast group of girls with Olleca, Madeline and Hallie. You look at what they did in cross country as a group of kids competing in that — pretty phenomenal accolades there,” said Chapman. “(They’re) bringing that into our program and making us quicker, making us a little more athletic.”
The team’s other returning varsity members are juniors Sophie Duffin and Ella Halverson. Halverson led the team with 8.8 points per game before suffering a season-ending knee injury last year.
“I’m super excited that Ella was able to rehab and do what she needed to do in the offseason because Ella is fantastic ball player,” said Chapman. “She’s versatile, she’s well rounded, she’s just a really positive asset both offensively and defensively.”
Manhattan’s other top scorers from a year ago, Jasmine Grossman and Amy Grevious, graduated. But Chapman noted she has plenty of shooters and dynamic players such as Duffin, Halverson and fellow juniors Cayli Chapman and Adele Didriksen.
“Even in the first few days of practice, the chemistry that these girls already have is pretty exciting to see early on,” she said.
With a new coaching staff, coach Chapman is pushing to build fundamentals, which she hopes will translate in better shooting percentages.
“Looking at the seven to 10 girls that we’re going to suit for varsity, we’re really just focusing on what are their skills sets, what are their strengths and building our system and our program for this season off of that,” she said. “Deeper than that, we’re really going to be fundamentally focused all the way down to our seventh grade program. (We want to) be involved in that program and encourage those coaches to follow some of the systems that we want the kids to learn, and just getting back to building this program from the ground up, while focusing on what can we do to be competitive and win games this year in our conference.”
Program-wise, numbers are down with just 20 players participating the first week of practice. Coach Chapman was unsure if Manhattan will be able to field three teams.
“With Covid it creates a whole other predicament because right now we already have three kids out on quarantine and we’re only on Day 4,” she said. “So we’re going to do our best to give kids an opportunity to play and play as much as we can possibly get them quarters and minutes.”