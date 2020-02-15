Manhattan wrapped up the regular season on a high note Friday, notching a conference victory on senior-parent night.
Following a slow start to the game, the Tigers rallied to beat Big Timber 61-51 in a District 5B clash. Caden Holgate led the way with a game-high 17 points in the victory.
Big Timber led 10-9 after the first quarter before Manhattan took a 26-21 lead into halftime.
“Have to give Big Timber credit for their energy and hustle,” Tigers coach Wes Kragt said. “Second quarter we changed the pace of the game by pressing them and getting some turnovers and easy buckets.”
Markus Fenno connected on a pair of 3’s in the fourth quarter, and Manhattan secured the win by shooting 12 of 19 from the line.
“Overall another nice conference win for us again tonight. With having a young team I thought we did a great job of coming together as a group an playing team ball,” Kragt said. “Hopefully we can continue that going into postseason play.”
Manhattan (10-8, 8-2 District 5B) has the No. 2 seed and a first round bye at the District 5B Tournament Feb. 20-22 in Belgrade.
The previous night, the Tigers lost on the road to Park County. Led by a game-high 31 points by Brendon Johnson, the Class A Rangers posted a 57-49 victory.
“Started out very slow in the first quarter. Livingston plays fast and it took us some time to adjust. Played great defense in the second quarter and was able to cut it four,” said Kragt. “Kids played hard. That is a solid Class A team. Once again just had no answer for Brendon Johnson.”
Johnson scored 33 points to lead Park to victory when the teams played in January.
Holgate led the Tigers with 15 points, while Kyle Hotvedt added nine.
Manhattan’s girls lost both games beginning with a 62-40 defeat in Livingston Thursday and then 63-35 to Big Timber Friday.
“It was a tough night last night. We struggled with turnovers and rebounding, especially the first half,” Tigers coach Mikal Jones said. “The second half we played better and played evenly with them. It was a good test heading into districts. We look at the game as an opportunity to evaluate ourselves so we can continue to improve.”
Manhattan (5-13, 1-9 District 5B) outscored Park 32-28 in the second half. Jasmine Grossman led the Tigers with a game-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
Unbeaten Big Timber buried nine 3-pointers en route to Friday’s victory. Three players finished in double figures led by 15 points from Bailey Finn.
Manhattan, which enters the district tournament as the No. 6 seed, got 14 points from Grossman.
Boys
Park 57, Manhattan 49
Manhattan 12 15 10 12 - 49
Park 21 10 17 19 - 57
MANHATTAN (9-8) - Caden Holgate 5 1-2 15, Colter Barta 2 0-0 4, Evan Douma 3 1-1 7, Finn Tesoro 2 0-0 4, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 4 0-0 9, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 4 0-0 8, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-3 49.
PARK - Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Payton Kokot 0 0-0 0, Rylee 5 0-0 13, Jack 1 1-2 3, Tristan 0 0-0 0, Sage 0 2-4 2, Nick 4 0-0 8, Casey 0 0-0 0, Brendon Johnson 12 3-4 31, Eli 0 0-0 0, Mitch 0 0-0 0, Ben 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-10 57.
3-point goals: Man 5 (Holgate 4, Hotvedt 1), Park 7 (Brendon 4, Rylee 3).
Manhattan 61, Big Timber 51
Big Timber 10 11 8 22 - 51
Manhattan 9 17 8 27 - 61
BIG TIMBER (5-12) - Dawson Laverell 4 2-2 11, Connor Giesecke 3 1-2 7, Codee Mehns 6 5-7 18, Braden Stosich 1 0-0 2, Sam Shephard 1 0-0 3, Austin Nevin 1 0-0 2, Kurt Gullings 0 0-0 0, Brayden Young 1 0-0 2, Cody Stene 0 0-0 0, Tristin Matzik 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 8-11 51.
MANHATTAN (10-8) - Caden Holgate 3 8-8 17, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 4 0-0 11, Jaden Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 1 3-6 5, Evan Douma 3 3-8 9, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 3 5-7 11, Markus Fenno 2 2-2 8. Totals: 16 21-31 61.
3-point goals: BT 3 (Laverell 1, Mehns 1, Shephard 1), Man 8 (Holgate 3, Tesoro 3, Fenno 2).
Girls
Park 62, Manhattan 40
Manhattan 7 5 15 13 - 40
Park 16 14 18 14 - 62
MANHATTAN (5-12) - Amy Grevious 3 0-0 6, Madeline Severson 3 0-0 6, Kit Wiersema 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 1 0-0 2, Olleca Severson 1 0-0 2, Ariah Carrier 0 1-2 1, Pralie Duffin 1 0-2 2, Jasmine Grossman 6 1-2 17, Cayli Chapman 0 0-0 0, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 2-6 40.
PARK - Taylor Young 3 0-0 6, Ryleah Floyd 3 1-2 7, Bobbi Lima 2 6-8 10, Shania Johnson 1 1-2 4, Kodie Vondra 3 2-3 8, Sylvie Schoenen 3 0-0 6, Taylor Watts 0 0-0 0, Skylar Higgs 0 0-0 0, Rainna Flyod 0 0-0 0, Abby Kokot 3 0-0 6, Alexis Orr 0 0-0 0, Shannon Nelson 0 0-0 0, Baylee Bergsing 3 0-0 6. Totals: 25 10-15 62.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Grossman 4), Park 2 (Johnson 1, Higgs 1).
Big Timber 63, Manhattan 35
Big Timber 17 14 16 16 - 63
Manhattan 10 7 5 13 - 35
BIG TIMBER (17-0) - Darby Johnston 3 1-2 9, Bailey Finn 5 2-2 15, Jolie Wood 1 0-0 2, Ella Holman 1 1-2 4, Lauren Niebur 4 0-0 10, Hailee Brandon 2 0-0 5, Emily Cooley 5 4-7 14, Alyssa Boshart 1 2-2 4, Sam Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-15 63.
MANHATTAN (5-13) - Amy Grevious 2 1-2 5, Madeline Severson 0 0-0 0, Kit Wiersema 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 2 0-0 5, Olleca Severson 3 3-4 9, Ariah Carrier 0 0-0 0, Pralie Duffin 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Grossman 5 2-2 14, Cayli Chapman 0 0-0 0, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 1 0-1 2. Totals: 13 6-9 35.
3-point goals: BT 9 (Finn 3, Johnston 2, Niebur 2, Holman 1, Brandon 1), Man 3 (Grossman 2, S. Duffin 1).