Once they got comfortable inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Manhattan cruised to a quarterfinal victory to begin the Southern B Divisional.
After trailing by two at the end of first quarter, the Tigers rallied to take a five-point lead into halftime and then dominated the second half. Manhattan outscored Lame Deer 40-14 after the break to advance to the semifinals.
“We started out really slow, it took some time to get used to playing in the Metra,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “Third quarter we made a big run, we picked up our intensity and also got out on the fast break.”
Manhattan (15-2) advanced to the semifinals for the second consecutive season and will play Colstrip at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Colts edged Columbus, 47-44, in other quarterfinal action.
“We have a tough task ahead of us playing Colstrip tomorrow night,” said Kragt.
The Tigers trailed by as many as four in the first quarter, but took its first lead, 17-16, early in the second on a pair of free throws by Caden Holgate. The senior spurred the rally by scoring a game-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers.
“Caden shot the ball well for us tonight and we locked down defensively in the second half,” said Kragt.
By the time Holgate banked in a shot off the glass to cap a fast break midway through the third quarter, Manhattan had stretched a slim five-point lead to 20. A free throw by Colter Barta with less than a second remaining in the frame made it 49-27 going into the fourth.
While Holgate was the lone Tiger in double figures, all 12 of Manhattan’s players scored in the contest. Wyatt Jones had seven points, while Markus Fenno added six.
Lame Deer was led by nine points from Journey Emerson.
Manhattan 67, Lame Deer 36
Lame Deer 14 8 5 9 - 36
Manhattan 12 15 22 18 - 67
LAME DEER - David Medicineball 0 2-2 2, Kenny Crazymule 1 0-0 3, Tristan Lonewolf 0 0-0 0, Journey Emerson 3 2-4 9, Moses Sanders 1 0-0 2, David Wick 2 0-0 4, Kayden Hiwalker 2 2-2 7, Nahshon Bighorn 2 0-0 4, Kendall Russell 1 0-2 2, Frank Flying 0 0-0 0, Alijah Wolfbark 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-10 36.
MANHATTAN (15-2) - David Bates 1 0-0 2, Caden Holgate 8 1-1 22, Colter Barta 1 3-4 5, Finn Tesoro 2 0-0 5, Jadon Pierce 0 1-4 1, Tate Bowler 2 0-0 4, Evan Douma 1 1-2 3, Corban Johnson 2 0-1 4, Wyatt Jones 2 3-4 7, Sven Stenberg 2 0-0 4, Markus Fenno 2 0-0 6, Michael Swan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 9-16 67.
3-point goals: 4 (Crazymule, Emerson, Littleone, Hiwalker), Man 8 (Holgate 5, Fenno 2, Tesoro).