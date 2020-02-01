Manhattan snapped a four-game losing streak Friday night with a double overtime victory on the road against Townsend.
Caden Holgate and Kyle Hotvedt each connected on 3-pointers during the overtime periods as the Tigers hung on for a 55-51 District 5B victory after blowing a fourth quarter lead.
“Was a hard fought defensive game throughout,” second-year Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “We played three solid quarters then struggled in the fourth to close out the game. That’s something we need to be able to do come tournament time.”
Manhattan took a 37-30 lead into the fourth quarter and then scored just three points. The Bulldogs rallied to tie the game at 40 and send it into overtime.
Kragt credited his team for persevering in the two extra four minutes periods.
“Kyle Hotvedt and Caden Holgate hit big three-point field goals in each overtime to help us get the win,” said Kragt.
Holgate finished with a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Hotvedt had 11.
The previous night, Manhattan took a 28-21 lead into halftime at Deer Lodge. But the Wardens rallied in the second half and made a late run after the contest was tied to notch a 53-48 non-conference win.
“Played a solid first half, moved the ball really well,” Kragt said. “Second half we got in foul trouble and turned the ball over too much. Was 44-44 with four minutes left. Just couldn’t close the game out.”
Holgate led all scorers with 13 points, while Jadon Pierce added 12 for the Tigers.
Manhattan is back in action Tuesday at Park County.
Deer Lodge 53, Manhattan 48
Manhattan 12 16 8 12 - 48
Deer Lodge 7 14 17 15 - 53
MANHATTAN (6-7) - Caden Holgate 3 4-7 13, Colter Barta 1 0-0 2, Finn Tesoro 2 2-2 7, Jadon Pierce 5 2-4 12, Kyle Hotvedt 2 0-0 5, Evan Douma 1 0-0 2, Wyatt jones 1 0-0 2, Sven Stenberg 1 0-1, 2, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 8-11 48.
DEER LODGE - B. Anderson 3 2-2 9, E. Bossea 0 2 1-5 5, L. Nicholson 2 2-2 7, H. Steinbach 0 0-0 0, B. Freeman 2 1-2 6, D. Thompson 0 0-0 0, C. Whiteley 0 0-0 0, O. King 3 1-7 8, K. Sager 1 0-0 3, K. Kippenhan 0 0-0 0, A. Thompson 5 3-5 11. Totals: 18 10-23 53.
3-point goals: Man 8 (Holgate 3, Pierce 3, Tesoro 1, Fenno 1), DL 5 (Anderson 1, Nicholson 1, Freeman 1, King 1, Sager 1).
Manhattan 55, Townsend 51
Manhattan 17 9 11 3 4 11 - 55
Townsend 10 5 15 10 4 7 - 51
MANHATTAN (7-7) - Caden Holgate 5 4-8 18, Colter Barta 1 0-0 2, Evan Douma 1 2-2 5, Finn Tesoro 2 2-7 8, Jadon Pierce 2 1-4 5, Kyle Hotvedt 5 0-0 11, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 1 0-0 3, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 10-21 55.
TOWNSEND (4-9) - Trey Hoveland 4 2-4 10, Zach Idland 1 0-0 3, Ryan Racht 1 0-0 2, Jesus Garcia 0 0-1 0, Nate Hill 6 0-0 12, Tyler Christensen 1 1-4 3, Devon Zeadow 7 5-9 19, Braden Racht 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-18 51.
3-point goals: Man 7 (Holgate 4, Hotvedt 1, Stenberg 1, Fenno 1), Tow 1 (Idland).