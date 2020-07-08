Casey Elfland knew she was headed out of state to attend college. The destination appeared to be in Idaho, but now the Manhattan graduate is Wyoming bound.
Elfland recently committed to play volleyball at Northwest College, a junior college in Powell, Wyo., and accomplished a childhood goal in the process.
“I just loved the idea of playing college volleyball,” she said. “It’s always been a dream of mine, so just super excited. It was kind of an out of the blue opportunity, but it was kind of the perfect scenario.”
Elfland had planned on attending Boise State University to study nursing. Coming from a small town in Manhattan, she was looking forward to the “big school” experience.
“But then it ended up a lot of my classes were going to be online and so I was kind of bummed about that. And then this opportunity kind of came of came out of the blue,” Elfland, who still plans to pursue nursing at Northwest College, said. “The coach texted and was like, ‘Hey, would you like to come down and see the school.’ So I went down there and I absolutely loved the coach ... I love the town, the town is super cute, and the school is very well kept.”
Scott Keister, a former assistant coach at Montana State University, is entering his first season at the helm. He’ll try to turn around a program that finished 5-22 in 2019 and lost in the first round of the Region IX Tournament.
“I’ve heard he’s a very great coach and even talking to him on the phone, and when I went down there, he’s really into your work ethic and the stuff that you can’t coach, which was really great to hear,” said Elfland.
Elfland competed at setter and defensive specialist for Manhattan, helping the team reach the divisional round of the postseason as a junior and senior. The Tigers posted a 12-11 record this past season.
“She is the fourth of four seniors from the Tiger volleyball program to sign to continue their volleyball career,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman noted. “I am so excited for her. They are lucky to have her. Casey is a dynamic hardworking talented player. She is team oriented, high energy and super well rounded.”
Elfland has been recruited as a setter for the Trappers and it’s her preferred position.
“I love setting. Setting has always been my main position. That’s what I started out with in junior high. Absolutely love that position,” she said. “In my opinion, it’s the most selfless position in the game, so I really enjoy it.”