Manhattan took a one-point lead after eight minutes of play Saturday, but was unable to contain the hot shooting of Dakota Edmisten in a District 5B loss.
Edmisten tallied 12 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, and Rachel VanBlaricom added nine of her 13, in leading Jefferson to a 54-42 victory against the Tigers.
“We played aggressive defense and took some gambles playing high pressure defense,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “Dakota was on and that really was the only difference.”
The Panthers (4-2, 2-2 District 5B) took a 35-18 lead into the fourth quarter and then held off a late surge by Manhattan for the win.
Olleca Severson led the charge for the Tigers with 12 points, while Madeline Severson and Adele Didriksen added nine and eight, respectively.
“We created a lot of good opportunities to score and at times couldn’t finish or capitalize,” said Chapman. “We held Rachel VanBlaricom to 13, but we weren’t able to push the score to where we needed it. Super proud of their effort.”
Manhattan (2-5, 2-3 District 5B) returns to action Thursday hosting Butte Central.
Jefferson 54, Manhattan 42
Manhattan 4 10 4 24 - 42
Jefferson 3 19 13 17 - 54
MANHATTAN (2-5) - Dakota Edmisten 8 3-3 22, Grace Alexander 1 0-0 3, Sam Zody 2 0-0 4, Rachel VanBlaricom 5 1-2 13, MacKenzie Lagng 0 0-0 0, Hailee Stiles 0 2-2 2, Izzy Morris 0 2-2 2, Abbie Youde 11-2 3, Gia Stuber 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 10-13 54.
JEFFERSON (4-2) - Miah Fenno 1 0-0 2, Madeline Severson 3 2-4 9, Olleca Severson 3 5-6 12, Cayli Chapman 1 0-0 2, Adele Didriksen 4 0-4 8, Sophie Duffin 0 0-2 0, Hallie Hemenway 20-0 4, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 4, Esther Halverson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 7-16 42.
3-point goals: 2 (M. Severson 1, O. Severson 1), Jeff 6 (Edmisten 3, VanBlaricom 2, Alexander 1).