BOZEMAN — Olleca Severson and Miah Fenno each won an event Friday to lead Manhattan to the team title at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.
The Tigers scored 88 points in the 20-team meet at Gallatin High School, while Jefferson edged Manhattan Christian for second 65.33 to 62.
Severson won the pole vault at a height of 8-feet, set a personal best by five inches en route to placing fifth in the triple jump, and qualified for state in the 100 hurdles en route to placing second with a time of 16.40.
Rileigh McGree, of Butte Central, won the event in 16.18.
“It was good for her to race against the McGree girl from Butte Central,” Manhattan coach John Sillitti said.
McGree also edged Severson in the 300 hurdles 48.30 to 49.03.
Fenno cruised to victory in the 800, finishing more than 11 seconds before Harlowton/Ryegate’s Alexis Hagl with a time of 2:32.15. She also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay (4th, 4:28.05).
“Miah Fenno is starting to figure out the 800 and moved up the state rankings,” Sillitti said.
Madeline Severson qualified for state in the long jump with a mark of 15-feet, 11-inches to place second. She also placed second in the high jump (4-10), fourth in the 200 (27.72), seventh in the 100 (13.55) and ran a leg on the long relay.
Hallie Hemenway added runner up finishes in the 1,600 (5:42.88) and 3,200 (12:25.65) meter runs.
Manhattan’s boys placed second in the team standings with 68 points, while Jefferson won with 78.
Michael Swan won the 200 (22.75), while Wyatt Barney won the 400 (50.79).
“Wyatt Barney was over a second under the auto qualifying mark in the 400,” noted Sillitti. “He had a similar time last Saturday in Townsend, but there was no FAT system, so it didn’t populate on the auto qualifying list until yesterday.”
Lane Holzworth set a personal best in the shot put with a mark of 41-feet, 10.25-inches en route to placing third.
“We have a lot of young kids who are starting to figure some things out and that is the most exciting piece,” said Sillitti.
Three Forks’ lone victory came from Owen Long, who cleared bar at 5-feet, 10-inches. The Wolves placed ninth as a team with 15 points.
“I guess he had 6-feet, but just clipped the bar a little,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said.
Manhattan Christian placed fourth with 60.5 points powered by victories from Oren Arthun in the 1,600 (4:51.72) and 3,200 (10:28.89), and Devan Walhof in the 800 (2:08.36). Arthun set a personal best in the 3,200 and Walhof in the 800.
Christian’s lone individual victory on the day for the girls came from Jadyn VanDyken in the 200 (27.00). The sophomore also ran a leg on each of the team’s relays, which posted times of 53.46 and 4:19.86 in the 4x100 and 4x400, respectively, and was third in the 100 (13.19).
Three Forks was led by Jasmyn Murphy, who won the long jump (16-03). The junior was third in the 300 hurdles with a season best time of 48.46 and fourth in the triple jump with a season best mark of 33-01.
“We rested some kids in some events due to tight and sore muscles,” said Welter. “Hopefully we will be back in full force next weekend.”
All three teams will compete in the Manhattan Invitational May 1 in Belgrade.
Editor's note: See complete results at athletic.net.