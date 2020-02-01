By no means was it the best performance of the season, but Manhattan snapped its seven-game losing streak Thursday night.
Led by nine points from Amy Grevious, the Tigers posted a 51-42 non-conference victory against Deer Lodge on the road.
“It wasn’t pretty but we got the job done,” Manhattan coach Mikal Jones said. “We had some good execution and were able to lock it down on defense at times. Deer Lodge is a scrappy team and we need to do a better job of playing our game in those situations.”
Manhattan took a two-point lead into halftime and then appeared to have broken the game open in the third quarter after outscoring the Wardens 21-8. Deer Lodge rallied to make things interesting in the fourth.
“I was proud of us when Deer Lodge would make a run,” said Jones. “We didn’t panic and maintained our composure and did what needed to be done to come out with the win.”
Eleven Tigers scored in the contest. Ella Halverson had seven points, while Pralie Duffin and Madeline Severson each had six.
Friday, Manhattan lost a District 5B contest on the road to Townsend 40-33. The teams were knotted at 14 at halftime before the Bulldogs created a six-point lead in the third quarter.
“We played really well and were able to give Townsend a run for their money. Ultimately, turnovers hurt us badly tonight and a few lapses on defense,” said Jones. “I’m proud of the way the girls battled tonight. We played well for all quarters but just didn’t have enough gas to pull it out.”
Sophie Duffin and Olleca Severson each scored eight points for the Tigers in the loss.
Manhattan is back in action Tuesday at Park County.
Manhattan 51, Deer Lodge 42
Manhattan 15 4 21 11 - 51
Deer Lodge 10 7 8 17 - 42
MANHATTAN (4-9) - Amy Grevious 3 2-2 9, Madeline Severson 2 2-3 6, Kit Wiersema 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin 2 1-2 5, Ollieca Severson 1 1-2 3, Ariah Carrier 2 0-0 4, Pralie Duffin 2 2-4 6, Jasmine Grossman 0 4-4 4, Ella Halverson 2 3-4 7, Cayli Chapman 0 0-0 0, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 1 1-2 3, Hallie Hemenway 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 18-25 51.
DEER LODGE - M. Meagher 3 6-9 12, N. McClanahan 2 0-0 5, R. Nicholson 2 3-6 8, C. Buese 0 3-5 3, N. Spring 2 3-5 8, E. Johnson 0 0-1 0, M. Hansen 0 0-00, A. Spears 1 4-6 6, S. Pierson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 19-32 42.
3-point goals: Man 1 (Grevious), DL 3 (McClanahan 1, Nicholson 1, Spring 1).
Townsend 40, Manhattan 33
Manhattan 6 8 12 7 - 33
Townsend 9 5 18 8 - 40
MANHATTAN (4-10) - Amy Grevious 1 0-2 2, Madeline Severson 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin 3 0-0 8, Olleca Severson 3 2-2 8, Ariah Carrier 0 0-0 0, Pralie Duffin 3 0-0 7, Jasmine Grossman 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 4, Cayli Chapman 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 1 0-0 2, Hallie Hemenway 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-4 33.
TOWNSEND (5-8) - Taylor Noyes 2 5-8 9, Emma Huffman 1 2-2 5, Anna Berg 0 0-0 0, Peyton Vogl 3 3-4 9, Kennedy Vogl 0 2-4 2, Kadyn Braaton 0 0-0 0, Melanie Woodland 1 2-3 4, Charlotte Watson 2 1-1 6, Sterling Owens 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 15-22 40.
3-point goals: Man 3 (S. Duffin 2, P. Duffin 1), Tow 3 (Huffman 1, Watson 1, Owens 1).