Led by the hot shooting of Finn Tesoro, Manhattan did something it hadn’t accomplished in four years Friday night. The Tigers beat conference-leading and longtime rival Three Forks.
Tesoro connected on four 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Sven Stenberg added two more, as Manhattan jumped out to a 20-13 lead. Tesoro eventually finished with a team-high 21 points in leading the Tigers to a 65-58 District 5B victory.
“Three Forks is a really good team they are tough to shut down defensively,” Tigers coach Wes Kragt said. “We were fortunate enough to outscore them with a solid shooting night.”
The victory snapped a 9-game losing streak to the Wolves dating back to the 2016 district tournament. It was also the first conference loss of the season for Three Forks.
“Manhattan played really good. Shot the ball well and out-played us in every aspect of the game tonight,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser said. “We came out flat and were just a step behind all night.”
Manhattan (9-7, 7-2 District 5B) led 32-23 at the half and then stretched the lead to 12 by the end of the third quarter. Kyle Hotvedt, who did not compete in Thursday’s victory at Whitehall, returned from illness to score nine of his 11 points in the frame.
“We had a lot of guys step up for us and contribute,” said Kragt. “Kyle Hotvedt came back tonight playing sick and had 11 points 11 boards.”
The Tigers sealed the victory in the fourth quarter by shooting 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Caden Holgate was 6 for 6 en route to finishing with 17 points.
Dustin Dalke scored a game-high 23 points for the Wolves, while Micaiah Hauser had 20.
“I was disappointed in our all-around effort but take nothing away from Manhattan, they deserved to win that game,” said Hauser. “Hopefully we can come out tomorrow with a lot more energy.”
Three Forks (13-3, 9-1 District 5B) got off to a slow start Saturday at home against Townsend and trailed 21-15 after the first quarter. But the Wolves rallied for a 71-47 conference victory.
Dalke scored a game-high 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Hauser added 19.
The Wolves host Deer Lodge Feb. 14, while Manhattan is back in action Feb. 13 at Park County in Livingston.
Manhattan 65, Three Forks 58
Three Forks 13 11 12 19 - 58
Manhattan 20 12 15 18 - 65
THREE FORKS (12-3) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 6 3-6 20, Owen Long 3 1-1 7, Zach Pitcher 1 2-4, 5, Dustin Dalke 10 1-4 23, Austin Allen 0 3-4 3, Zane Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-19 58.
MANHATTAN (9-7) - Caden Holgate 4 7-7 17, Colter Barta 2 1-2 3, Finn Tesoro 6 0-5 21, Jadon Pierce 1 0-0 2, Kyle Hotvedt 3 3-4 11, Evan Douma 0 1-4 1, Sven Stenberg 3 2-2 10, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 14-24 65.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Hauser 2, Dalke 2, Pitcher 1), Man 11 (Tesoro 5, Holgate 2, Hotvedt 2, Stenberg 2).
Three Forks 71, Townsend 47
Townsend 21 5 16 5 - 47
Three Forks 15 13 27 16 - 71
TOWNSEND (4-12) - Trey Hoveland 2 0-0 5, Zack Idland 3 0-0 8, Ryan Racht 2 0-0 4, Jaden Adams 0 0-0 0, Jesus Garcia 0 1-2 1, Gavin Vandemcre 3 0-0 7, Nate Hill 0 0-0 0, Tyler Christensen 8 1-3 19, Devon Zeadow 1 0-0 3, Braden Racht 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-5 47.
THREE FORKS (13-3) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 6 7-8 19, Owen Long 3 1-2 9, Zach Pitcher 3 0-0 9, Dustin Dalke 10 0-0 22, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Mayson Shively 1 0-0 2, Walker Page 0 0-1 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Zane Hansen 1 0-0 2, Antonio Boggio 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 12-15 71.
3-point goals: Tow 7 (Idland 2, Christensen 2, Hoveland 1, Vandemcre 1, Zeadow 1), TF 7 (Pitcher 3, Long 2, Dalke 2.)