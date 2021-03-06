For the first time since 2012 Manhattan will compete in the state Class B tournament. The Tigers punched their ticket Friday night with a victory against Colstrip in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
The Tigers trailed much of the first quarter and by one-point at halftime, and then held on for a 47-41 victory following a back-and-forth second half in the semifinals of the Southern B Divisional.
“It was a tight game all the way down to the end,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “Seventeen lead changes throughout.”
The Tigers advanced to the championship game and will play Huntley Project at 8 p.m. Friday.
Manhattan (16-2) trailed 39-38 with less than two minutes remaining, but created a turnover that Tate Bowler converted into points on the other. The senior then added a 3-point play to stretch the lead to 43-39 with 45.7 seconds remaining.
Manhattan sealed the victory with Caden Holgate and Bowler each making a pair of free throws within the final 15 seconds. The duo combined for 24 points.
“We played good defense the whole game. We changed it up on them multiple times and they really struggled,” said Kragt. “Offensively we couldn’t get much to fall all game. Each basket came with a lot of work. Luckily we created some easy baskets by turning them over with our zone press and that’s what put us over the top.”
Corban Johnson finished with 12 points for Manhattan, while Shaye Wilkie, Jaren Knowshisgun, and Rilee Smallfisher each had seven for Colstrip.
The Tigers advanced to the divisional championship game for the first time since in eight years, and have already posted the most victories in a season since finishing 22-3 in 2012.
“Very proud of the kids they battled all night and came out on top with a big win for Manhattan,” said Kragt.
Manhattan 47, Colstrip 41
Manhattan 10 7 17 13 - 47
Colstrip 9 9 13 10 - 41
MANHATTAN (16-2) - Caden Holgate 26-8 10, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 0 0-0 0 Tate Bowler 5 4-4 14, Evan Douma 1 1-2 3, Corban Johnson 5 2-2 12, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 2 1-2 5, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 14-1847.
COLSTRIP - Shay Wilkie 2 1-2 7, Kyler Burton 0 4-5 4, Rilee Smallfisher 3 0-0 7, Sam Wheatley 1 3-45, Wiley Bearcomesad 0 0-0 0, Jaren Knowshisgun 20-17, Logan Vocu 1 0-0 3, Tyce Casterline 0 0-0 0, Kylan Mendoza 0 2-2 2, Caleb Cole 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 10-14 41.
3-point goals: Man 1 (Fenno), Col 5 (Wilike 2, Smallfisher, Knowshisgun, Vocu).