Manhattan built a 14-point halftime lead Thursday night, and then held of a 3-point barrage by Whitehall to notch its second win of the season.
Led by a game-high 24 points from Caden Holgate, the Tigers posted a 63-57 District 5B victory on the road.
“We started out strong, got on the fast break early and played solid defense,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “Second half we let them get back in it. We need to be more disciplined as the season goes on especially when we have a lead like that.”
The Tigers led 15-5 after the first quarter and 37-23 at the break. But Whitehall connected on five of its nine 3-pointers in the second half to trim the deficit to single digits.
Holgate helped secure the win by scoring 13 of his points in the second half, including going 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“We did do a good job of getting to the line tonight,” said Kragt. “Caden had some nice drives and ended up shooting 11 of 12 free throws for the game. Altogether good way to start the season with two wins on the road.”
Manhattan (2-0, 2-0 District 5B) finished 23 of 31 from the line, and Finn Tesoro and Corban Johnson each reached double figures with 11 points.
The Tigers return to action Friday hosting Three Forks in their home debut.
Second half struggles doom Manhattan girls
Manhattan was well within striking distance at halftime Thursday night. But a six-point second half doomed the Tigers.
Led by Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe, who combined for 37 points, Whitehall cruised to a 61-23 District 5B victory.
“First half was a good matchup. But second half the wheels came off,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “They pushed the ball up the floor and we just didn’t respond competitively. They extended the gap and ran with it.”
The Tigers trailed 29-17 at the break, but failed to score in the third quarter. Whitehall stretched its lead to 30 going into the fourth en route to winning its first game of the season.
Adele Didriksen led Manhattan with six points, while Ella Halverson and Olleca Severson each had with four.
“We are still struggling to find an offensive flow that is patient and effective,” said Chapman. “Too many turnovers. When you turn the ball over 33 times, it’s difficult to compete. We have to work to clean that up.”
Manhattan (1-1, 1-1 District 5B) hosts Three Forks in its home debut Friday.
Boys
Manhattan 63, Whitehall 57
Manhattan 15 22 9 17 - 63
Whitehall 6 18 13 20 - 57
MANHATTAN (2-0) - Caden Holgate 6 11-12 24, Colter Barta 1 2-2 4, Finn Tesoro 3 4-6 11, Tate Bowler 4 1-4 9, Corban Johnson 4 3-5 11, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 1 0-0 2, Markus Fenno 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 23-31 63.
WHITEHALL (0-2) - C. Grimes 0 0-0 0, F. Smith 2 0-0 6, B. Wagner 6 2-2 18, M. Alexander 0 0-0 0, H. Hoagland 3 0-0 6, K. Hugolet 3 4-4 12, K. McMillan 0 0-0 0, D. Smith 0 2-5 2, P. Wagner 0 0-0 0, L. Wagner 5 2-4 13, E. Wagner 0 0-0 0, C. Prevost 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-15 57.
3-point goals: Man 2 (Holgate 1, Tesoro 1), White 9 (B. Wagner 4, F. Smith 2, Hugolet 1, L. Wagner 1).
Girls
Whitehall 61, Manhattan 23
Manhattan 12 5 0 6 - 23
Whitehall 16 13 18 14 - 63
MANHATTAN (1-1) - Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Madeline Severson 2 0-1 4, Olleca Severson 0 0-0 0, Cayli Chapman 1 0-1 3, Adele Didriksen 1 4-8 6, Hallie Hemenway 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 1 2-4 4, Andi Douma 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 1 1-3 1. Totals: 7 8-17 23.
WHITEHALL (1-1) - Hannah Haverland 0 1-2 0, Charity Nieskens 1 0-0 3, Jada Clarkson 6 4-5 17, Lindsay Briggs 1 0-1 2, Meagan Johnson 4 2-2 10, Kendra Klapan 2 2-2 6, Jacy Johnson 0 1-2 1, Maxine Hoagland 0 1-4 1, Brynna Wolfe 8 2-3 20, Dalaney Scafani 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-21 63.
3-point goals: Man 1 (Chapman), White 4 (Wolfe 2, Nieskens 1, Clarkson 1).