The good news is that Manhattan has displayed great play at times, and passing and serve-receive has improved over the past two matches.
The bad news is that the Tigers lost their second consecutive five-set match, and their fourth straight since starting the season 4-1.
Manhattan (4-5) held a 2-1 match lead heading into the fourth set against Columbus Thursday, then lost a pair of close sets. The Cougars rallied for a 25-22, 19-25, 11-25, 26-24, 16-14 non-conference victory.
“It seems like we are in the right system, good positional strength, but we just keep falling short from finishing games,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said.
In a five-set conference loss to Townsend Sept. 22, the Tigers were unable to close out the match after building a 12-4 lead in the fifth set. Unforced errors allowed the Bulldogs to rally for a 15-12 win.
Manhattan found itself in an early hole in the fourth set against Columbus and rallied, but couldn’t quite secure the win. Then the Cougars won a tight fifth set after being swept by Manhattan in each team’s season opener Aug. 29.
“Columbus was hungry to beat us after we dominated them in the first game of the season,” said Chapman. “Both Townsend and Columbus came to the matches with great consistent energy and their will to win was greater than ours. Their grit was better on those nights.”
Oliviah Westervelt led the Tigers with 22 kills, while Adele Didriksen had 18 digs and a pair of aces. Cayli Chapman and Teresa Bannan contributed 42 assists and two blocks, respectively.
“We are playing some really great volleyball, we just have to dig deeper and find that gear that we are lacking at the end of sets,” said coach Chapman. “We are at the halfway point and it’s time to finish different and dig deeper.”
Manhattan is back in action Saturday at Manhattan Christian.
Columbus def. Manhattan 25-22, 19-25, 11-25, 26-24, 16-14.
MANHATTAN (4-5) - Kills: n/a (Oliviah Westervelt 22). Digs: 71 (Adele Didriksen 18). Blocks: 5 (Teresa Bannan 2). Aces: 5 (Abby Kabalin 2, Didriksen 2). Assists: 43 (Cayli Chapman 42).
COLUMBUS - Stats not provided.