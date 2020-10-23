A couple of mistakes down the stretch proved costly Thursday night for Manhattan. But the mood was upbeat after its regular season finale.
The Tigers took a 2-1 match lead against league-leading Jefferson before the Panthers rallied for a 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 17-15 District 5B victory.
With the win, the Panthers finished 10-0 in league play and have the No. 1 seed entering the district tournament. Manhattan dropped to 4-6 and will learn its seeding following the outcome of matches Saturday.
“They played very well,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said of her team. “Momentum was on our side and our defense was good.”
The Tigers (9-9) had match point after taking a 14-12 lead in the fifth set. But Jefferson capitalized on an error and then went on to win from there.
“We had the lead 14-12 and made a serve error, serve-receive error and a hit error,” said Chapman. “Sealed the deal for the loss.”
Dakota Edmisten led the charge for the Panthers, tallying a match-high 29 kills and 29 digs.
Oliviah Westervelt led Manhattan with 20 kills, while Adele Didriksen and Abby Kabalin combined for 49 of the team’s 103 digs.
Wolves play well in league loss to Whitehall
The end result was a loss, but Three Forks played one of its best matches of the season Thursday. Three players had six or more kills and the defense tallied 106 digs in a District 5B match.
The Wolves won the first set 25-23, but Whitehall rallied to take the next three 25-15, 25-19, 28-26.
“We played very as a team,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “I’d say probably best have played all season.”
Freshman Natalie Pestel led Three Forks with nine kills, while Cheyenne Cavin and Jasmyn Murphy each had six. Aubree Waldbillig finished with 26 digs — the senior was among six Wolves to reach double figures in digs — three kills and a pair of aces.
Addi Pestel contributed 21 digs, while Macie Jensen had 13 assists, 11 digs, three kills and three aces.
Three Forks (4-12, 0-9 District 5B) wraps up the regular season Saturday with another conference match at Big Timber.
Jefferson def. Manhattan 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 17-15.
JEFFERSON - Kills: 47 (Dakota Edmisten 29, Rachel VanBlaricom 15). Digs: 138 (Grace Alexander 37, Sam Zody 31, Emisten 29). Blocks: 5 (Kaera Averill 2, Edmisten 2). Aces: 12 (Emma McCauley 3, VanBlaricom 3). Assists: 46 (Zody 22, Maddie Leiva 19).
MANHATTAN (9-8) - Kills: 56 (Oliviah Westervelt 20, Andi Douma 13). Digs: 103 (Adele Didriksen 29, Abby Kabalin 20, Cayli Chapman 19). Blocks: 7 (Teresa Bannan 4, Douma 3). Aces: 4 (Westervelt 2). Assists: 54 (Chapman 52).
Whitehall def. Three Forks 23-25, 15-25, 25-19, 28-26.
WHITEHALL - Stats not provided.
THREE FORKS (4-12) - Kills: 34 (Natalie Pestel 9). Digs: 106 (Aubree Waldbillig 26, Addi Pestel 21). Blocks: 6 (Hemi Ervin 2, Maddi Niles 2). Aces: 9 (Macie Jensen 3, Niles 3). Assists: 30 (Savannah Jensen 16, M. Jensen 13).