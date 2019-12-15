MANHATTAN — Evan Douma connected on the go-ahead jumper with less than 30 seconds remaining, and then Manhattan held on for its first victory of the season Friday on Day 1 the Manhattan Bank Tip-Off Tournament.
The Tigers trailed for all but the final 28.2 seconds of the contest. Douma’s bucket gave the team a 51-50 lead, and then Caden Holgate added a pair of free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining to rally past Dillon’s JV 53-50.
The victory snapped a 9-game losing streak dating back to last year for Manhattan (1-1), which lost to defending Class C champion Manhattan Christian in its season opener.
“I think with the young guys we have on this team it’s good for them to get a win under their belt and gain a little confidence going into conference play,” Tigers coach Wes Kragt said.
Manhattan trailed 10-0 midway through the first quarter and by as many as 16 in the second. But they rallied to get within eight by halftime and then within five early in both the third and fourth quarters.
The Beavers managed to fend offthose comebacks and quickly extend their lead back to double digits, including 45-33 with 6:08 remaining in the contest. But Manhattan closed out the game on a 20-5 run.
“Definitely a slow start. We can’t start like that in games to come or we are going to be in big trouble,” said Kragt. “But it was good for these guys to see them fight back and work their way back into it.”
Kyle Hotvedt buried a 3 with 2:28 remaining to trim the deficit to 48-47, and then Douma countered a bucket by Dillon to get back within a point, 50-49, before the sophomore gave the Tigers their first lead of the game.
Douma finished with 14 points, while Holgate tallied a game-high 19.
“This tournament is just to gain a little experience, a little continuity for the kids,” said Kragt. “So that was a good game. Those guys played us real tough.”
Manhattan pulled off another tight victory Saturday, holding off a late rally to beat Gardiner 41-37.
The Tigers made just one field goal and only scored four points in the fourth quarter after having built a 37-23 lead heading into the frame.
“Struggled offensively,” noted Kragt, “but was able to pull out the win with good defense.”
Holgate had two of the fourth quarter points — both on free throws — en route to finishing with a game-high 21 points. The junior buried five 3-pointers in the contest.
Kyle Hotvedt and Finn Tesoro also made a 3-pointer en route to scoring five points each, while Colter Barta had six.
Manhattan (2-1) wraps up the December portion of its schedule Dec. 20 at Jefferson. It will be the conference opener for the Tigers.
Manhattan 53, Dillon JV 50
Dillon JV 15 15 8 12 - 50
Manhattan 5 17 10 21 - 53
DILLON JV - Jonny Reiser 3 1-3 7, Eli Nourse 0 1-2 1, Daxon Graham 3 0-0 6, Trace Gardner 2 0-0 4, Caden Hansen 1 1-1 3, Treyton Anderson 1 0-0 3, Malcom Peterson 0 0-0 0, Tyler Lagunas 0 2-2 2, Jonathan Kirkley 6 1-4 16, Connor Curnow 2 3-5 8, Callahan Hoffman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-17 50.
MANHATTAN (1-1) - Caden Holgate 4 9-10 19, Colter Barta 0 1-3 1, Finn Tesoro 2 2-2 7, Jaden Pierce 1 0-0 2, Kyle Hotvedt 3 1-2 8, Evan Douma 7 0-0 14, Sven Stenberg 0 2-3 2, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 15-20 53.
3-point goals: Dil 5 (Kirkley 3, Anderson 1, Curnow 1), Man 4 (Holgate 2, Tesoro 1, Hotvedt 1).
Manhattan 41, Gardiner 37
Gardiner 11 10 2 14 - 37
Manhattan 17 7 13 4 - 41
GARDINER (1-1) - Elijah Byrd 0 0-0 0, Taylor Rose 4 5-7 13, Luke Stermitz 2 0-0 4, Preston Roberts 0 0-0 0, Colter Long 3 0-0 7, Jackson Bredenberg 4 0-0 9, Favian Hudson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 5-7 37.
MANHATTAN (2-1) - Caden Holgate 7 2-2 21, Colter Barta 3 0-1 6, Finn Tesoro 2 0-0 5, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 2 0-0 5, Evan Douma 1 0-0 2, Sven Stenberg 1 0-0 2, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-3 41.
3-point goals: Gar 2 (Long 1, Bredenberg 1), Man 7 (Holgate 5, Tersoro 1, Hotvedt 1).