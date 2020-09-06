MANHATTAN — Just two matches into the season and there is a noticeable difference in Manhattan’s volleyball team. A confident group of players have taken the reins and for the first time since 2015 they’re are off to a 2-0 start after a pair of sweeps.
Manhattan has six upperclassmen and two sophomores who are beginning their third season with head coach Charli Chapman, and their familiarity with the system is paying off.
“This group has been with me now for three years. Some of them were varsity players the first year, some were JV, some were C-squad,” Chapman said. “I truly believe in building the culture of a program, and I believe it takes three to four to five seasons.”
Behind aggressive serving from Cayli Chapman and Abby Kabalin, Manhattan displayed its growth Saturday with a 25-19, 25-8, 25-20 sweep of Ennis. The duo combined for 12 of the team’s 22 aces.
“We’ve talked about the importance of serving. You can talk about all the culture and system stuff, but when you can serve and serve as aggressively as we did today against any team, that’s going to set us up to compete well,” said coach Chapman. “We ended up with 22 aces. In a three set match that’s pretty good.”
Cayli Chapman served six consecutive points in the second set, including four aces, as the Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Franci St. Cyr added a pair of aces late in the set to stretch the lead to 20-6.
While the Tigers did not trail in the first two sets, they did face a little adversity in the third after falling behind 9-5. But after taking a 15-14 lead on a kill by Oliviah Westervelt, they pulled away down the stretch.
Westervelt tallied a match-high nine kills, six digs and five aces, while Adele Didriksen added seven kills and five digs.
Coach Chapman noted that her daughter Cayli and Westervelt, a pair of juniors, and the team’s lone senior, Abby Kabalin, have taken on leadership roles. The trio were key contributors in the victory and helped keep the mood festive during the match.
Coach Chapman also noted that the coaching staff has “hammered home” fundamentals with a focus on defense.
“Coach (Dinah) Olson was a DS player and she’s passionate about defense and passing, so she’s really brought a lot good fundamental strength to us,” coach Chapman said of her first-year assistant. “These girls are a team. There is not a selfish person in this bunch. They believe in the strength of one another, they believe in the unity of each other, and you can see it out on the court. I think the girls have bought in and they’re taking ownership of this program and doing good things with it.”
Manhattan is back in action Tuessday with a conference match at Whitehall.
Manhattan def. Ennis 25-19, 25-8, 25-20.
ENNIS - Kills: 13 (Shelby Klein 6, Elina Dilschneider 3). Digs: 21 (Avery Oliver 5, Oliviah Lohrenz 4). Blocks: 5 (Klein 3). Aces: 4 (Lohrenz 1, Oliver 1). Assists: 12 (Shae Lovett 12).
MANHATTAN (2-0) - Kills: 30 (Oliviah Westervelt 9, Adele Didriksen 7). Digs: 30 (Westervelt 6, Didriksen 5). Blocks: 4 (Andi Douma 2, Teresa Bannan 2). Aces: 22 (Cayli Chapman 6, Abby Kabalin 6). Assists: 27 (Chapman 26).