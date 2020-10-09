MANHATTAN — Few teams have played as many five-set matches as Manhattan this season, and it happened again Thursday night.
The Tigers lost two tight games to begin a District 5B contest against Whitehall and then rallied to win the next three. It was the sixth time Manhattan has gone the distance and the fourth time the team has prevailed.
“Apparently we like to take the hard road,” Tigers coach Charli Chapman said. “I don’t know what it is about games one and two and us just not coming out super aggressive.”
Led by 25 kills, 23 digs, three aces and two blocks from Oliviah Westervelt, Manhattan posted a 24-26, 26-28, 25-16, 25-20, 15-10 victory.
The Tigers (8-6, 4-4 District 5B) appeared to have the first set locked up after building a 20-10 lead. But the Trojans rallied with 10 consecutive points to tie the game at 20 and then prevailed on back-to-back kills by Brynna Wolfe.
Manhattan also had game point in the second set, 26-25, when Abby Kabalin scored on an ace. But a pair of hitting errors allowed Whitehall to rally for the win.
“It wasn’t that anything was going poorly we just weren’t going on any big runs. We were doing a lot of back and forth,” Chapman said of the first two sets. “And then we were up 20-10 and let them make that run in serve-receive, that was killer.”
The Tigers finally managed to close out a game en route to winning the third set on an ace by Cayli Chapman, and then held off a late rally by the Trojans in the fourth.
Coach Chapman was pleased with how her team bounced back after losing the first two sets.
“They’re letting mistakes go, which is huge. They’re moving on to the next point and just battling,” she said. “It’s something we’ve talked a lot about this season, so I was happy to see that tonight.”
Manhattan never trailed in the fifth set after taking a 3-0 lead and led by as many as five. Franci St. Cyr and Andi Day Douma provided a key ace and block late in the game, respectively, to help secure the victory.
While Westervelt had a big night, so too did fellow junior Adele Didriksen. The outside hitter tallied 21 kills and 19 digs.
“Part of the reason we had to go to our outside so much is we were passing out of system quite a bit. We were in one and two-option passes out of serve-receive and that makes it hard to go to your middles, so it kind of removes them out of the mix of it,” said coach Chapman. “But it’s nice that even when we do have to go to the outside they take care of the ball. They were swinging smart, super aggressive.”
Kabalin chipped in with 23 digs and four aces, while Cayli Chapman dished out 59 assists.
It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Tigers following a five-match losing streak. Coach Chapman noted that every conference win is even more important this year due Covid-19.
Manhattan is slated to host the district tournament and she noted that Athletic Director Pat Lynch is working on a proposal for Gallatin City-County Health Department to continue host two-day the event.
The tournament, which typically features a double elimination format, could be reduced to single elimination. Lynch, coach Chapman said, is proposing a true double elimination tournament using both of the school’s primary gymnasiums.
“We have no idea what it could be. It could be a true tournament with double elimination. It could be a single elimination playoff scenario,” coach Chapman said. “Right now nobody knows, so winning conference games becomes even more important.”
Manhattan is back in action Saturday at Gardiner. Then the team wraps up the regular season with conference matches against Jefferson and Townsend in addition to hosting defending Class C champion Manhattan Christian.
“We got a (tough) road ahead,” said coach Chapman. “But I’d rather it be that way heading into district so that you’re competing at your highest level with good teams. It’ll get us better prepared.”
Manhattan def. Whitehall 24-26, 26-28, 25-16, 25-20, 15-10.
WHITEHALL - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN (8-6) - Kills: 60 (Oliviah Westervelt 25, Adele Didriksen 21). Digs: 85 (Abby Kabalin 23, Westervelt 23). Blocks: 5 (Teresa Bannan 2, Westervelt 2). Aces: 13 (Kabalin 4, Westervelt 3). Assists: 59 (Cayli Chapman 59).