Manhattan extended its win streak to seven Thursday, but needed to rally following a slow start in a conference match at Whitehall.
Oliviah Westervelt led the charge for the Tigers, tallying a team-high 20 kills and three blocks in the 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 District 5B victory.
“It was an off night for sure, but that doesn’t change the fact that we are excited about a conference win,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “Whitehall showed up and played smart, they defended us well and they battled.”
The Tigers, who improved to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in conference, struggled to find continuity from the start. While they bounced back with an easy win in the second set, the remainder of the sets could have gone either way.
“We came out so flat and just didn’t ever really kick it into gear,” said Chapman. “We tried all kinds of different tactics to get momentum going. Mixed up rotation, subbed in some younger players and we just kept keeping things moving enough forward that we were able to battle for the win.”
Manhattan tallied 14 blocks in the match, which Chapman believed was a season-high, and sophomore setter Cayli Chapman dished out 52 assists to go along with 16 digs.
Erika Davis chipped in with 12 kills and seven blocks, while Casey Elfland served 26 times without and error and had four aces.
“I’m proud of the team for digging in and finishing in set five,” said coach Chapman. “It was point for point right up until the end.”
Manhattan is back in action Tuesday hosting Gardiner in a non-conference match.
Wolves bounce back with sweep of Ennis
Three Forks snapped a two-match slide Thursday with a non-conference sweep at Ennis. Led by nine kills and eight assists from Kirstin Klompien, the Wolves posted a 25-7, 25-18, 25-13 victory.
Three Forks shined from the service line throughout the contest, tallying 18 aces. Macey Combs had six and McKenzie Feddes had four.
Erin Welter contributed eight kills and six digs for the Wolves, while Feddes led the defense with 11 digs.
“Good win for us,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “We need to gain some momentum going into districts.”
The Wolves (4-5) travel to Big Timber Saturday before hosting Townsend in another conference match on Tuesday.
Manhattan def. Whitehall 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13.
MANHATTAN (8-3) - Kills: 54 (Oliviah Westervelt 20, Erika Davis 12). Digs: 95 (Amy Grevious 34, Cayli Chapman 16). Blocks: 13 (Davis 7, Westervelt 3). Aces: 16 (Abby Kabalin 5, Casey Elfland 4). Assists: 53 (Chapman 53).
WHITEHALL - Stats not provided.
Three Forks def. Ennis 25-7, 25-18, 25-13.
THREE FORKS (4-5) - Kills: 30 (Kirstin Klompien 9, Erin Welter 8). Digs: 31 (McKenzie Feddes 11, Welter 6). Blocks: 5 (Klompien 3). Aces: 18 (Macey Combs 6). Assists: 22 (Klompien 8), Combs 6).
ENNIS - Stats not reported.