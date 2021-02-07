THREE FORKS — By the time Caden Holgate buried a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap the first half Thursday night, Manhattan had already taken control of the contest.
The Tigers connected on four 3’s in the second quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 13-point halftime lead. Then they limited Three Forks to just 12 points in the second half en route to a 70-39 District 5B victory.
“I know it has been a long time since Manhattan has had a victory over Three Forks in their home gym, so what a fun game to be apart of,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “Have to give my kids credit for playing so hard, I’m very proud of their effort.”
Three Forks had taken a 17-16 lead to begin the second quarter on a 3 by Jacob Buchignani. Holgate countered with a 3-pointer a little less than a minute later, and from there the Tigers gradually pulled away.
“They hit some shots in the first half and we went stagnant. Missed free throws and opportunities,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser said. “And then we came out in the second half just dry. They hit a couple shots and we started hucking. Trying to hit home runs instead of just hitting singles and keeping close.”
Manhattan stretched its lead to 21 by the end of the third quarter, and then Holgate and David Bates each connected on a 3 in the fourth as both coaches cleared the benches.
It was a frustrating night for the Wolves, who had built some momentum entering the contest having won three of their past four games following an 0-7 start. Hauser figured Manhattan shot about 65 percent from the field.
“Some of them were contested. It wasn’t like they were wide open shots,” he said. “They hit tough shots in the lane.”
Meanwhile, Three Forks scored just five points in the fourth quarter, including a 3 by Owen Long.
“We played great tonight on both ends of the floor,” said Kragt. “We held them to 12 points in the second half, and were able to shut down their top two scorers, which caused them to struggle. On the offensive end we moved the ball really well and knocked down 10 threes.”
Finn Tesoro and Holgate each had three of those 3’s and combined for 23 points, while Tate Bowler added a game-high 16.
Long, who was coming off a 33-point effort in a victory against Whitehall, was limited to 10 points. Buchignani led the Wolves with 12.
“Like I told them,” Hauser said, “erase it from you memory and let’s go get Townsend and try and get that second seed.”
Manhattan improved to 8-1 (7-0 District 5B) after pulling away in the second half to beat Whitehall Friday. The Tigers took a 30-22 lead into halftime and then outscored the Trojans 48-17 in the second half.
“It was close early. By the third quarter we turned up the intensity and the game got out of hand,” said Kragt. “Did a good job of getting out on the fast break and to the free throw line.”
Holgate finished with a game-high 26 points, while Bowler and Corban Johnson also reached double figures with 12 and 10, respectively.
In all, 11 Tigers scored in the contest.
“We had a lot of players score tonight,” said Kragt. “Tough to guard when you have that many guys contribute in a game.”
Saturday, Townsend built a 12-point first quarter lead and gradually stretched it to 23 en route to a 58-35 victory. Gavin Vandenacre scored a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs.
Three Forks (3-10, 3-4 District 5B) was led by nine points from Long and eight from Collin Stone.
Manhattan returns to action Monday hosting Jefferson, while Three Forks hosts Big Timber Tuesday.
Manhattan 70, Three Forks 39
Manhattan 16 24 16 14 - 70
Three Forks 14 13 7 5 - 39
MANHATTAN (7-1) - David Bates 1 0-0 3, Caden Holgate 4 0-0 11, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 3 3-6 12, Jadon Pierce 0 2-2 2, Tate Bowler 7 0-0 16, Evan Douma 0 3-4 3, Corban Johnson 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Jones 2 1-1 5, Sven Stenberg 1 0-0 3, Markus Fenno 3 2-2 9. Totals: 24 11-15 70.
THREE FORKS (3-9) - Austin Allen 4 0-0 8, Jacob Buchignani 3 5-8 12, Owen Long 2 4-4 10, Walker Page 0 0-2 0, Devon Potts 1 1-2 4, Ayden Warren 1 0-0 2, Collin Stone 1 0-0 2, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Mayson Shively 0 1-2 1, Anthony Deriana 0 0-2 0, Caleb Van Vleet 0 0-2 0, Shane Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 11-22 39.
3-points: Man 11 (Holgate 3, Tesoro 3, Bowler 2, Bates, Stenberg, Fenno), TF 4 (Long 2, Buchignani, Potts).
Manhattan 78, Whitehall 39
Whitehall 9 13 7 10 - 39
Manhattan 14 16 26 22 - 78
WHITEHALL (1-8) - C. Grimes 0 0-0 0, F. Smith 3 1-3 7, B. Wagner 1 0-2 2, M. Alexander 1 0-0 2, H. Hoagland 7 0-2 16, K. Hugulet 2 0-1 6, K. McMillian 0 0-0 0, D. Smith 1 4-6 6, P. Wagner 0 0-0 0, L. Wagner 0 0-0 0, E. Wagner 0 0-0 0, M. Diefenderfer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-14 39.
MANHATTAN (8-1) - Caden Holgate 10 3-3 26, Colter Barta 1 1-2 3, Finn Tesoro 2 0-0 5, Jadon Pierce 0 1-2 1, Tate Bowler 5 1-1 12, Evan Douma 2 4-5 8, Corban Johnson 4 1-1 10, Wyatt Jones 2 1-2 5, Sven Stenberg 0 1-2 1, David Bates 1 0-0 2, Markus Fenno 1 2-2 5. Totals: 28 15-25 78.
3-point goals: White 4 (Hoagland 2, Hugulet 2), Man 7 (Holgate 3, Tesoro, Bowler, Johnson, Fenno).