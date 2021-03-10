BILLINGS — A childhood dream came to realization Wednesday morning for Finn Tesoro, and the Manhattan junior took full advantage of the opportunity.
Tesoro buried four 3’s en route to tallying a game-high 17 points in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Two of those 3-pointers came early in the second half as the Tigers blew open a close game en route to beating Powell County 53-39 to begin the state Class B tournament.
“I’ve dreamed of that as a kid, playing at state,” Tesoro said. “I used to come watch all the time. It’s pretty surreal.”
Playing in a state tournament didn’t seem possible three years ago when Manhattan won just three games. Now, the Tigers are one win away from playing in the state championship game after advancing to Thursday’s semifinals.
“That’s what we were building towards,” third-year Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “We didn’t know if we would get this far. We were hoping to at least get to the state tournament. We did and we got a win, so it’s a one game season to try and make it to the championship.”
Manhattan (18-2) will play Thompson Falls (16-5) in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Blue Hakws defeated Shelby, 70-34, Wednesday.
The Tigers trailed through four minutes of play to begin the contest, but took the lead and never relinquished it after Tesoro buried a 3 at the 3:21 mark. Caden Holgate added another with less then a minute remaining, and by quarter’s end the lead was 14-8.
But Manhattan scored just six points in the second quarter en route to a 20-14 halftime lead. Kragt noted the offensive attack wasn’t aggressive enough against the Wardens’ 1-3-1 zone.
“We were struggling to attack early. Our game plan was to try and attack and hit corners and then look for kick outs. And we just weren’t attacking from the very beginning,” he said. “So early second quarter into the third quarter I decided to pick up press, pick the speed of the game up, and I think that really helped our kids get in that mindset of let’s get to the basket.”
A much more aggressive approach to start the second half led to three consecutive 3’s. Tesoro and Holgate buried back-to-back shots from behind the arc, and then Tesoro added another to stretch the lead to 29-15.
“In the first few quarters we weren’t getting the right ball movement, weren’t swinging it fast enough. We weren’t swinging it to the corners fast enough,” said Tesoro. “So we went into the locker room and we said we got to get it to the corners, and we got it to the corners and it just opens up so much.”
Manhattan began the third quarter on a 13-1 run and then added an 8-0 run later in the frame, after converting four straight turnovers into points, to extend the lead to 41-18.
Holgate eventually joined Tesoro in double figures with 12 points, while Tate Bowler and Corban Johnson each had six. The Tigers shot 65 percent from the field, including 78.9 inside the arc.
“We haven’t shot that good in a few games,” said Tesoro. “So nice to show these other teams that we can shoot.”
Aidan Thompson finished with 11 points for the Wardens, while Ozzie King added 10.
Manhattan 53, Powell County 39
Powell County 8 6 10 15 - 39
Manhattan 14 6 21 12 - 53
POWELL COUNTY (12-5) – Liam Bossert 0 0-0 0, Logan Nicholson 3 1-4 8, James Logan 0 0-0 0, Hunter Steinbach 2 0-0 4, Brodey Freeman 2 1-3 6, Ryland Long 0 0-0 0, Riley Rennfield 0 0-0 0, Ozzie King 3 4-4 10, Eli Hathaway 0 0-0 0, Aidan Thompson 5 1-3 11. Totals: 15 7-14 39.
MANHATTAN (18-2) – Caden Holgate 5 0-0 12, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 6 1-2 17, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Tate Bowler 2 2-2 6, Evan Douma 2 0-2 4, Corban Johnson 2 2-2 6, Wyatt Jones 2 0-0 4, Sven Stenberg 1 0-0 2, David Bates 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 2, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-9 53.
3-point goals: DL 2 (Nicholson, Freeman), Man 6 (Tesoro 4, Holgate 2).