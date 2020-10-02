From the first serve of the match Thursday night, Manhattan set the tone with an ace by Adele Didriksen. The junior began the contest with a nine-point service run in a District 5B match against Three Forks.
That 9-0 lead to begin the first set propelled the Tigers to a 25-18, 25-13, 15-25, 25-19 victory. It was the second consecutive win for the team after snapping a five-match losing streak Tuesday in Big Timber.
“That was good energy for us,” third-year Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “And I don’t know that we’ve had that kind of start since early season, so that was nice to see.”
While the Tigers got on a roll early, Three Forks was struggled again in serve-receive. It’s an area that has plagued the team this season.
“Worst serve-receive we’ve had all year,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “We serve-received very, very poorly, especially the first couple sets. Then we got better after that, but when you go down 9-0 on their serves right off the bat it’s hard to come back.”
The Wolves (3-8, 0-6 District 5B) did get within four, 19-15, before Manhattan pulled away down the stretch. Cayli Chapman helped seal the first set from the service line with a pair of aces.
Manhattan finished with 14 aces, including six each by Cayli Chapman and Andi Douma.
“In those losses we were never in a double-digit ace situation, which we were in those early season wins,” noted coach Chapman. “So it’s nice to see us getting back to serving aggressively, serving for points and using that energy off those aces because it’s a huge momentum builder.”
Three Forks scored the first three points of the second set, but Didriksen quickly shifted momentum with an eight-point service run. From there the Tigers extended the lead to as many as 16 points en route to an easy win.
The Wolves finally settle down in serve-receive in the third set and controlled play en route to victory. Freshman Natalie Pestel had two key kills and a block at the net, and Three Forks eventually capped the set on a 9-1 run.
But Manhattan (6-6, 3-4 District 5B) bounced back in the fourth set and quickly built a 6-1 lead. The Wolves were only able to get within two from there.
Coach Chapman went back to her original rotation to begin the season with a “few little tweaks”, and noted it has contributed to improved play over the past two matches.
“I think they really feel comfortable in that rotation, looks like it anyway,” she said. “They’re more together, there’s less mistakes due to communication and uncertainty, so that’s nice to see again.”
Oliviah Westervelt tallied a match-high 18 digs and had 10 digs, while Didriksen finished with nine kills and a match-high 17 digs.
“It wasn’t our night all night. We had some low points,” said coach Chapman. “Losing set three, that’s something that we got to quit doing with teams when we have momentum on our side.”
The Wolves were led by Aubree Waldbillig, Madison Niles and Pestel, who each finished with four kills. Waldbillig also tallied 12 digs.
While Three Forks has lost eight of its past 10 matches, Welter is excited to see where her young team will be by season’s end.
“I’m looking forward to tournaments. I hope we get to play,” she said, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. “Because these guys are just going to keep getting better and clicking, so I’m not dreading tournaments.”
Three Forks travels to Twin Bridges Saturday, while Manhattan hosts Red Lodge.
Manhattan def. Three Forks 25-18, 25-13, 15-25, 25-19.
THREE FORKS (3-8) - Kills: 19 (Maddi Niles 4, Natalie Pestel 4, Aubree Waldbillig 4). Digs: 51 (Addi Pestel 16, Waldbillig 12). Blocks: 8 (N. Pestel 3). Aces: 8 (Macie Jensen 2, Savannah Jensen 2, Niles 2). Assists: 16 (M. Jensen 8, S. Jensen 7).
MANHATTAN (6-6) - Kills: 41 (Oliviah Westervelt 18, Adele Didriksen 9). Digs: 67 (Didriksen 17, Abby Kabalin 13). Blocks: 4 (Teresa Bannan 2, Andi Douma 2). Aces: 14 (Cayli Chapman 6, Douma 6). Assists: 37 (Chapman 36).