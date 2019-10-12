He didn’t care if his starting quarterback was out. Manhattan head coach Chris Grabowska challenged his team to start Friday’s game fast.
The Tigers responded by securing a stop on defense and scoring early. They went on to win at Sweet Grass County 43-8 in a Southern B matchup.
“We just kept firing on all cylinders,” Grabowska said. “I’m just really proud of our guys for starting fast.”
With starting QB Lane Veltkamp sidelined due to injury, the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 Southern B) turned to Isaac Richardson, who Grabowska felt did well leading the team.
Richardson scored two touchdowns on the ground — 60 yards and 40 yards in the first half — while Garrit Weeda and Toby Veltkamp also scored on the ground. Weeda had touchdown runs of 5 and 4 yards in the second half, while Veltkamp scored on a 35-yard run.
“Isaac had a great week of practice, and he did a good job of running the throwing the ball,” Grabowska said. “The offensive line, their job is to make it easier for whoever is back there. And our O-line did a good job of opening up holes and protecting him in the pass game ... I think our O-line is pretty exceptional.”
The Tigers thrived on defense again as well. Gabriel Delgatty scored a touchdown on a 58-yard interception return, and the Tigers finished the night with six forced turnovers.
“Defensively we played really well,” said Grabowska. “It’s a been a strength of our team for a couple of years, and tonight was no exception.”
Grabowska felt expectations were high going into the season. He thought starting 6-0 was possible. He’s confident in his offense no matter who’s at quarterback.
And he’s confident next week going into Manhattan’s home game against Broadwater County, which was also undefeated in the conference going into Friday.
“Townsend’s always a tough opponent,” Grabowska said. “It’s going to come down to who’s going to execute the best and who’s going to prepare the week of. We’ve got to slow down their pass game, and we’ve just got to execute on all phases of the game.”
Jefferson shuts out Wolves
Braden Morris threw three touchdown passes, while Jaxson Yanzick ran for two more, as Jefferson routed Three Forks 35-0 in a Southern B clash Friday night.
Morris threw touchdown passes to Joey Visser and Avery Stiles in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. The Panthers (4-2, 4-1 Southern B) took a 21-0 lead into halftime after Yanzick scored on a 40-yard run early in the second quarter.
Yanzick capped the scoring in the third quarter, reaching the endzone on a 2-yard run and then on a 20-yard reception from Morris.
Three Forks (0-6, 0-5), which was shut out for the fourth time this season, plays its home finale against Whitehall Oct. 18.
— Belgrade News Sports Editor Dan Chesnet contributed to this story.
Manhattan 43, Big Timber 8
Manhattan n/a n/a n/a n/a - 43
Big Timber n/a n/a n/a n/a - 8
Manhattan scoring plays.
Man - Isaac Richardson 60 run (Jose Molina kick)
Man - Richardson 40 run (Molina kick)
Man - Gabriel Delgatty 58 interception return (Molina kick)
Man - Garrit Weeda 5 run (Molina kick)
Man - Weeda 4 run (Molina kick)
Man - Toby Veltkamp 35 run (Richardson run)
Jefferson 35, Three Forks 0
Jefferson 14 7 14 0 - 35
Three Forks 0 0 0 0 - 0
First quarter
Jeff - Joey Visser 35 pass from Braden Morris (Dylan Root kick), 6:19
Jeff - Avery Stiles pass from Morris (Root kick), 2:31
Second quarter
Jeff - Jaxson Yanzick 40 run (Root kick), 10:26
Third quarter
Jeff - Yanzick 2 run (Root kick), 7:05
Jeff - Yanzick 20 pass from Morris (Root kick), 2:48