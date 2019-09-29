Heading into Friday’s conference game against Whitehall, Chris Grabowska was concerned about special teams play.
Whitehall had already returned a couple of kicks for touchdowns, and Manhattan’s sixth-year coach did not want to become another victim.
The unbeaten Tigers did not allow a score on special teams and dominated the contest in every phase en route to a 42-0 Southern B victory.
“We kind of focused on shutting that down,” Grabowska said. “We have a lot of young kids on our special teams and they did a great job of stepping up and shutting that down for us.”
Kyle Hotvedt hauled in two receptions for touchdowns, Garrit Weeda ran for two, and Lane Veltkamp ran for another to lead the Tigers to victory. Weeda also returned an interception for a score in what quickly became a rout.
“I thought we came out and played well in all three phases of the game,” said Grabowska. “Whitehall came in really focusing on trying to shut down our run and stacked some guys in the box and Lane did a really good job of coming out and throwing the ball and taking what the defense gave him.”
Hotvedt finished with a team-high six receptions for 51 yards, while carried the ball for 10 times for 69 yards. Veltkamp led all runners with 142 yards on 15 attempts and completed 11 of his 14 passes for 130 yards. Overall, the Tigers amassed 385 yards of total offense.
Manhattan (4-0, 2-0) will take its four-game win streak into homecoming and hosts Columbus next Friday.
“I say this every week, I feel like it’s a broken record, but any time you can get a win it’s a great win,” said Grabowska. “I feel like our guys played really well tonight and they earned a victory.”
Herders pull away late to beat TF
Big Timber scored three times in the fourth quarter Friday night to turn a close game into a 33-6 victory.
The Herders had taken a 15-6 lead into halftime, and after a scoreless third quarter, broke the game open on touchdown runs by Braedon Stosich and Connor Giesecke. Trevor Mosness capped the scoring with just over a minute remaining on a 40-yard reception.
Three Forks scored its first points of the season in the first quarter when Austin Allen scored on a 35-yard pass from Trenton Nimmick.
The Wolves (0-4, 0-3) return to action Oct. 4 at Townsend.
Manhattan 42, Whitehall 0
Manhattan na na na na - 42
Whitehall na na na na - 0
Man - Garritt Weeda 3 run (Isaac Richardson pass to Gabriel Delgattty)
Man - Kyle Hotvedt 5 pass from Lane Veltkamp (Jose Molina kick)
Man - Toby Veltkamp 10 run (Molina kick)
Man - Hotvedt 21 yard pass from Veltkamp (Molina kick)
Man - Weeda 36 yard interception return (Molina kick)
Man - Weeda 12 run (Molina kick)
Big Timber 33, Three Forks 6
Big Timber 15 0 0 18 - 33
Three Forks 6 0 0 0 - 6
First quarter
BT - Braedon Stosich 66 run (Kuirt
Gallings run), 11:11
BT - Stosich 17 run (Logan Clausen-Nickel kick), 7:42
TF - Austin Allen 35 pass from Trenton Nimick (kick failed), 1:49
Fourth quarter
BT - Stosich 21 run (kick failed), 9:55
BT - Connor Giesecke 26 run (run failed), 4:50
BT - Trevor Mosness 40 pass from Giesecke (kick failed), 1:06