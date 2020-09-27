Caden Holgate threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another Friday night as Manhattan remained unbeaten on the season.
The senior quarterback had scoring throws of 37 and 12 yards, and scored on a 1-yard run, to lead the Tigers to a 42-0 Southern B rout of Whitehall.
Manhattan coach Chris Grabowska noted his team bounced back from a slow start en route to building a 22-0 lead after the first quarter. From there, the Tigers dominated the contest.
“We were able to start establishing our run game as the game started wearing on. Kind of wore them out and were able to run the ball,” Grabowska said. “We had some big passing plays, too, that kind of opened it up for us a little bit. It was just a balanced attack. Stuck with our game plan and got the job done.”
Holgate threw his first touchdown pass to Corban Johnson to ignite the scoring. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 242 yards without an interception.
“Caden played another good game. Got better again this week,” said Grabowska. “Gabriel Delgatty had 129 receiving yards, so he had a break out game. I think just collectively we just all played well together.”
Delgatty, a senior receiver, had nine receptions, including the second half touchdown. Tate Bowler added five receptions for 76 yards.
The Tigers (4-0, 2-0 Southern B) were also aided by the ground game which tallied 178 yards. Toby Veltkamp rushed 11 times for 56 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half, while Logan Vasarella scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards in the second half.
While the offense consistently moved the ball, Manhattan’s defense didn’t give an inch. The unit posted its second shutout of the season and has only allowed seven points since giving up 29 in a season-opening victory against Florence-Carlton.
“Defense played well. I think they rushed 29 times for 36 yards. They only had eight yards passing or something like that. Two first downs the whole game,” said Grabowska. “The defense played well. Been kind of the strength of our team for a lot of years now and this night was no exception.”
Isaac Richardson, Wyatt Jones and Johnson each intercepted a pass, and Whitehall was limited to 51 yards of total offense and was 1 for 11 on third down.
While Grabowska likes where the team is sitting after four games, he stresses a one week at a time approach. Thus, Manhattan’s focus has turned to Columbus where the Tigers will play another conference game on Oct. 2.
“We’re feeling good and this is kind of where we expected to be in the hunt of it,” he said. “Our conference is tough, we got tough game this week. We got to prepare well for Columbus. They got some explosive players on their team, so we got to be ready to go.”
Manhattan 42, Whitehall 0
Whitehall 0 0 0 0 - 0
Manhattan 22 0 6 14 - 42
Man - Corban Johnson 37 pass from Caden Holgate (Toby Veltkamp pass from Holgate)
Man - Toby Veltkamp 1 run (Johnson pass from Holgate)
Man - Logan Vasarella 3 run (kick failed)
Man - Holgate 1 run (PAT failed)
Man - Gabriel Delgatty 12 pass from Holgate (Veltkamp run)
Man - Vasarella 3 run (PAT failed)