Following graduation this spring, Olleca Severson had planned to continue her track career out of state. But a former teammate coaxed the Manhattan senior into staying within Montana’s borders.
Wednesday Severson made it official, signing with Montana Tech, an NAIA program that will begin its inaugural season in the spring of 2022.
“I really like Tech and everything about it,” Severson said. “I actually wanted to got to Tech when I was younger, but they never had a track team so I never really considered it until they announced it about a month ago. It just kind of all fell into place.”
Jessa Steele, who graduated last year, joined the Orediggers’ cross-country program this past fall. She was a standout distance runner for Manhattan and helped the cross-country team win three state championships.
Steele convinced Severson to sign with the Orediggers.
“She kind of drug me over there a little bit. She’s been kind of pushing it since I did cross country this fall,” said Severson. “I wasn’t even considering it. I was kind of dead set on going to Chadron State, which is in Nebraska.”
While Severson has competed in basketball and track, participating in cross-country was new experience this past fall. She was talked into it by John Sillitti, who is the head coach of both the cross-country and track programs, after the track season was canceled last year in response to the global pandemic.
Manhattan finished as the state runner up, but Severson’s season was cut short due to a hip-flexor injury and she did not compete at state.
“It was kind of heartbreaking,” she said. “I’ve never experienced an injury like that during a season that has put me out of commission. I’ve never had to deal with that in high school. I’ve been really lucky.”
Severson has played in every game for the basketball team this winter and is looking forward to getting back on the track when practices begin in March. She added that not having a season last year actually allowed for maturity and growth.
“Kind of taking that break kind of helped me like re-think how I run things, and I feel like I’ve grown up a little bit. I feel like this season’s going to go better than sophomore,” Severson said. “It’s a little nerve-racking to have not run a year, but we can only do what we can.”
As a sophomore, Severson placed in four individual events and ran the anchor leg on the winning sprint relay team to help the Tigers win the District 5B Meet. She won the 100 hurdles and placed second in the 200, 300 hurdles and pole vault.
Severson went on to qualify for two individual events at state, as well as on the relay, and placed fifth at state in the 100 hurdles.
The recruiting process was stressful, Severson admitted, as athletes try to live up to expectations.
“It was definitely something else because you’re going off times from your sophomore year. You didn’t get that extra year to recruit and coming into my senior year it’s definitely a stressful thing,” Severson said. “So getting through this and getting signed is a big relief to just kind finish things off and go through the rest of my senior year without that on my brain.”