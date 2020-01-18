Led by a balanced attack, Manhattan split a pair of games heading into the weekend.
The Tigers notched a league victory on the road Thursday before falling at home to a Class A program. Thursday’s victory was the sixth of the season, and the win total has doubled the entire output of last year.
Led by a game-high 20 points from Caden Holgate, Manhattan beat Big Timber 61-44 in a District 5B clash. Evan Douma added 17 points.
“Kids played good tonight. Another nice conference win for us,” second-year Tigers coach Wes Kragt said. “We started slow but was able to turn it on in the second and third quarter. This game was one of the best defensive games we have had this year.”
Manhattan (6-4, 4-1 District 5B) trailed 10-9 after the first quarter, but rallied to take a 28-17 lead into halftime. Holgate scored eight points in the second quarter, while Douma had six.
The Tigers then outscored Big Timber 33-27 in the second half to secure the victory. Colter Barta and Finn Tesoro chipped in with eight and seven points, respectively.
“Quick turn around tomorrow night with a tough matchup against Livingston (Park County),” Kragt noted after the game.
Manhattan never found a way to contain Park County’s Brendon Johnson Friday night. He poured in a game-high 33 points with 21 of those coming in the second half.
“We just had no answer for defending Brendon Johnson,” Kragt said. “He is the best player I have seen play this year.”
The Tigers trailed just 29-25 at halftime, but Park pulled away in the third quarter led by Johnson. He scored 15 points in the frame as the Rangers extended their lead to 12.
Manhattan rallied to make things interesting in the fourth quarter before the comeback fizzled. Tesoro led the Tigers with 17 points, while Holgate had 14 and Kyle Hotvedt added 10.
“We played good tonight. Couldn’t ask for a better effort from this team,” said Kragt. “We hung around and cut it to a two score game late in the fourth.”
Manhattan travels to defending Class C champion Manhattan Christian for another non-conference game Jan. 24. Then the Tigers return to conference play by hosting Jefferson County the following day.
Manhattan 61, Big Timber 44
Manhattan 9 19 10 23 - 61
Big Timber 10 7 7 20 - 44
MANHATTAN (6-3) - Caden Holgate 5 8-9 20, Colter Barta 2 4-4 8, Finn Tesoro 3 0-1 7, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 2 0-2 4, Evan Douma 6 5-6 17, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenburg 1 0-0 2, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 17-22 61.
BIG TIMBER (4-5) - Dawson Laverell 5 5-8 16, Conner Gieseke 1 0-4 2, Codee Mehus 2 2-2 6, Braedon Stosich 0 0-0 0, Sam Shepard 2 0-0 5, Austin Nevin 0 0-0 0, Kuirt Gullings 2 1-1 7, Brayden Young 0 0-0 0, Cody Stene 1 0-0 2, Tristen Matzik 2 2-2 6. Totals: 15 10-17 44.
3-point goals: Man 2 (Holgate 2, Tesoro 1, Fenno 1), BT4 (Gullings 2, Laverell 1, Shepard 1).
Park 61, Manhattan 54
Park 17 12 23 9 - 61
Manhattan 15 10 15 14 - 54
PARK - Wyatt Saile 2 0-0 5, Jack Guathier 0 0-0 0, Tristan Stenseth 0 2-2 2, Sage McMinn 2 2-4 6, David Ducan 0 0-0 0, Nick Batrien 3 1-2 8, Casey Miller 0 1-2 1, Brendan Johnson 11 9-14 33, Eli Lancos 2 0-0 6, Mitch Creason 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 15-24 61.
MANHATTAN (6-4) - Caden Holgate 4 4-5 14, Colter Barta 0 0-1 0, Finn Tesoro 5 5-8 17, Jaden Pierce 0 0-1 0, Kyle Hotvedt 4 0-0 10, Evan Douma 3 2-2 8, Wyatt Jones 1 2-2 5, Sven Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-18 54.
3-point goals: Park 6 (Johnson 2, Miller 2, Saile 1, Bartren 1), Man 7 (Holgate 2, Tesoro 2, Hotvedt 2, Jones 1).